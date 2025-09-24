UK rapper Aitch is preparing for his 2026 Australia tour, and it’s clear that affection for the country runs deep.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, the Manchester star expressed his genuine fondness for his Australian audience, highlighting their appreciation for his humour and authenticity. The laid-back nature of Australians has allowed him to relax and be himself, which he believes contributed to the success of past performances Down Under.

“You guys actually get sarcasm”, he said, noting that the Australian crowd’s ability to understand and engage with his wit makes performing here particularly enjoyable.

“Whereas when I go to America, I’ve got to say everything three times,” he joked.

Looking ahead, Aitch is excited to return to Australia early next year for a four-date national tour in support of his latest album, 4. The album leans into his Manchester roots and core fanbase, named after the city’s M40 area code.

He described it to Rolling Stone AU/NZ as his most “carefree” work to date, saying it represents how he is feeling in his career, enjoying the moment with label pressures.

“I didn’t really care, but in a good way though. There was zero pressure, it’s just a personal memory board,” he told Rolling Stone AU/NZ. Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between. The tour will kick off at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on January 3rd, followed by shows in Melbourne, Adelaide, and Brisbane. His appreciation for the country and its people promises to make his 2026 tour an unforgettable experience for all involved.

At 25, Aitch has achieved what most rappers could only dream of: BRIT Awards, songs with Ashanti and Ed Sheeran, a Forbes 30 Under 30 nod, and earning hero status in his hometown, Manchester.

Aitch 2026 Australian Tour

Tickets and more info: secretsounds.com



Saturday, January 3rd

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW



Monday, January 5th

Festival Hall, Melbourne VIC



Wednesday, January 7th

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide SA



Friday, January 9th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD