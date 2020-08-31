Josh Pyke isn’t who you think he is. On new album Rome, his first in five years, the ARIA Award winner offers fans an even deeper look into his psyche.

Rome is Josh Pyke’s long-awaited sixth album, and while those who gobbled up lead single ‘Don’t Let It Wait’ back in June are already aware of the departure from 2015’s BUT FOR ALL THESE SHRINKING HEARTS, others will be pleasantly surprised.

Touching on love, loss, anxiety, doubt and the definition of ‘home’, Rome arrives just in time.

“Rome started as an album for me, as a way to process things I don’t know how else to deal with,” said Josh Pyke. “It’s entered the world during a tough time for us all, but I don’t want that to define this record.”

“To say that it’s been challenging releasing music during COVID is a big understatement,” he added. “Not just because of the difficulties we’re all facing just being a day to day human being during this, not just because of the very real difficulties the music industry faces during this time, but also because as an artist, I’m in love with the art that I create. I think Rome is my best work and I want it to flourish, to have a life of its own, and to reach as many people as possible.”

Have a listen to Rome below, then read up on why the staff here at Tone Deaf love it so much.

Check out Josh Pyke’s album Rome:

Fans of Josh Pyke have been hanging out for a new record from the indie icon for five years now, and in true style, his eagerly-anticipated return has been more than worth the wait. Kicking things off with the majestic ‘Old Times’ Sake’, Pyke is fine form throughout the record, with his inimitable compositions proving not only why he’s one of Australia’s most beloved artists, but also that five years is far too long to wait for another gorgeous record from Pyke.

– Tyler Jenke

Pyke is back with his first album in five years, and what a welcome return it is. Rome see’s Pyke take listeners on an intimate journey of self-reflection. 20 years into his career, he still sounds fresh as hell.

– Geordie Gray

Check out the clip for Josh Pyke’s ‘I Thought We Were a River’:

ROME Tracklisting

1. Old Time’s Sake

2. Doubting Thomas

3. I Thought We Were A River

4. Home

5. Still We Carry On

6. Don’t Let It Wait

7. The Closing Eye

8. You’re My Colour

9. I Don’t Know

10. Old Songs Now

11. Where Goes The Girl