Yes, we’re well aware we’re placing another EP as Album of the Week, but take one listen and you’ll give us a pass.

For the uninitiated, New Zealand alt-pop artist Navvy is the queen of heart-on-sleeve confessionals, and confronting the past while not letting it define the future – all weaved between some seriously stunning electro-pop.

On her new ‘No Hard Feelings’ EP Navvy proffers a captivating cocktail of electro-pop declarations and glossy tenderness. Even at just four-tracks, it shows off her vocal ability and lyrical strengths. Navvy is an artist of huge promise and a full-length record can’t come soon enough.

Stream Navvy’s ‘No Hard Feelings’ EP

Still need convincing on why it’s our top record this week? I asked two writers to sum up their thoughts on Navvy’s ‘No Hard Feelings’ EP.

Check them out below: