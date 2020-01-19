Technically an EP – but powerful all the same – Hayley Mary’s debut solo release The Piss, The Perfume is a five-track cementation of her songwriting prowess.

Produced by Scott Horscroft (Silverchair, The Presets, Tkay Maidza, Middle Kids), co-written with DMA’S Johnny Took, and released via I OH YOU/Mushroom The Piss, The Perfume is a joyous yet spotlighting affair.

It’s exquisitely arranged and free-spirited, but holds a mirror so close to society that you can’t ignore the pitted flaws in our current climate.

The Jezabels frontwoman comes suspiciously close to perfection with the title track, written with Johnny Took and Patrick Harrowsmith (DMA’S, Green Buzzard). It’s personal, swept with emotion and backed by retro guitars; a natural next step for our beloved Hayley Mary.

Check out ‘The Piss, The Perfume’ by Hayley Mary:

Still need convincing on why it’s our top record this week? I asked three writers to sum up their thoughts on Hayley Mary’s debut EP The Piss, The Perfume.

Check them out below:

“Hayley Mary has created an earthbound collection of new-world classics perfect for the open road. ‘Like A Woman Should’ slaps.”

– Michael Di Iorio, The Brag Magazine Editor, Writer

“From writing the EP in the midst of a cross-continental move, and including several influences for the sound, The Piss, The Perfume is sure to please the ears of fans who have been waiting to get a little more of Hayley’s quirky self.”

– Brittany Jenke, Writer

“Even by her own admission, it’s hard for fans to go into Hayley Mary’s debut EP and not expect a release full of songs by The Jezebels. However, in her first solo effort, the stunning Aussie musician has not only managed to craft a sound that is uniquely her own, but one that showcases a new musical venture that is as immersive as it is expansive.”

– Tyler Jenke, Rolling Stone Australia Editor & The Brag Media News Director

Listen: Hayley Mary, The Piss, The Perfume