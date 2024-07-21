Alec Benjamin has announced his return to Australia for his biggest shows to date.

Following his sold-out Australian tour in 2022, the American singer-songwriter will bring his all-ages ’12 Notes Tour’ in January 2025.

The tour kicks off on Sunday, January 19th at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall, followed by performances at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Wednesday, January 22nd and Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on Friday, January 25th.

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 9am on Friday, July 26th. Mastercard cardholders can access pre-sale tickets from Tuesday, July 23rd at 11am until Thursday, July 25th at 11am. Preferred ticket access will be available to Mastercard cardholders from Friday, July 26th at 9am. Visit www.priceless.com/music for more information.

My Live Nation members can secure tickets during the exclusive pre-sale starting at 12pm on Thursday, July 25th. For complete tour, ticket, and VIP Experience information, visit livenation.com.au.

Alec Benjamin, described by TIME as a “pop storyteller for the next generation,” is a multi-platinum singer-songwriter.

Since his debut in 2018, he has released platinum hits including “Let Me Down Slowly”, “If We Have Each Other”, “Water Fountain”, and “Jesus In LA”.

His discography includes the debut mixtape Narrated By You (2018), and subsequent studio albums These Two Windows (2020) and (Un)Commentary (2022).

Following the release of his most recent album, Benjamin completed a headlining tour across the United States, Asia, Australia, and Europe – including debut performances at the Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival and Lollapalooza Music Festival

Benjamin has over 9 billion global streams, 12.5 million social media followers, 123 million in playlist reach, and 1.6 billion YouTube views on his channel.

Alec Benjamin 2025 Australia Tour

Tickets on sale Friday, July 26th (9am local time)

Live Nation pre-sale: Thursday, July 25th, 12pm – Friday, July 26th (8am local time)

For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit: livenation.com.au

Sunday, Jan 19th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Wednesday, Jan 22nd

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Friday, Jan 24th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne