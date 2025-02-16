Alessia Cara is packing up Love & Hyperbole and hitting the road, with headline shows locked in for Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne. Expect powerhouse vocals, heartfelt anthems, and a setlist stacked with fan favourites.

She kicks things off at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on Tuesday, May 6th, heads to Sydney’s Roundhouse on Wednesday May 7th, and wraps up at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on Saturday May 8th.

Tickets go on sale to the general public from Friday, February 21st, at 10 am local time. An artist pre-sale runs from Tuesday, February 18th, at 10am. until Friday, February 21, at 9am. Fans can find pre-sale details at alessiacara.com. and full tour info at secretsounds.com.

Cara’s new album Love & Hyperbole presents a 14-track collection that explores themes of infatuation, love, heartbreak, and change. The album moves from the energetic opener “Go Outside!” to the reflective closer “Clearly,” incorporating layered production and introspective lyrics.

Cara introduced the album with the single “Dead Man.” People noted a shift in her approach, stating, “She has a few new surroundings to thank for where she’s headed on her soon-to-come fourth album.”

Cara made history as the first Canadian to win Best New Artist at the GRAMMYs. Over the years, she’s collaborated with Logic, Khalid, Juanes, Bastille, Major Lazer, and The Warning, cementing her place as one of pop’s most versatile voices.

Cara’s debut single “Here” peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and sold three million copies. Know-It-All produced another hit with “Scars to Your Beautiful,” while “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana introduced her to an even wider audience. She followed with platinum collaborations like “Stay” with Zedd and “1-800-273-8255” with Logic.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Cara’s 2018 album The Pains of Growing won a Juno for Best Album and Songwriter of the Year. She returned in 2021 with In The Meantime, featuring “Best Days” and “Sweet Dream,” earning praise from Pitchfork, Billboard, and Rolling Stone. The New York Times called it “incisive and introspective as ever.”

For complete tour & ticket information, visit: secretsounds.com.