Alex Cameron, one of Australia’s most idiosyncratic artists, has announced a tour of his home country and New Zealand.

It will be the synth pop star’s first shows in the two countries in two years. Accompanied by his six-piece live band, including saxophonist Roy Molloy, Cameron will perform six headline shows, beginning in Fremantle on Friday, November 18th and culminating in Auckland on Friday, December 2nd (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, August 31st at 2pm local time. The Frontier Members presale begins on Tuesday, August 30th at 10am local time, running for 24 hours or until the presale allocation is exhausted.

The tour is in support of the singer’s latest album, the cleverly-titled Oxy Music, which was released to positive reviews in March. “The tracks on Oxy Music are some of Cameron’s best, and his songwriting is often defter and more thoughtful than ever. The record is another shift in perspective, from an artist who hasn’t stopped moving since he set out,” The Line of Best Fit wrote.

A feat of storytelling, Cameron’s fourth studio album mainly centred on a fictional man struggling during the opioid epidemic in the U.S., and saw the singer thoughtfully responding to subjects like addiction, mental health, and love.

Alex Cameron 2022 Australia and New Zealand Tour

Frontier Members presale begins Tuesday, August 30th (10am local time)

General public tickets on sale Wednesday, August 31st (2pm local time)

Friday, November 18th

Freo.Social, Fremantle, WA (18+)

Tickets: Moshtix

Thursday, November 24th

Manning Bar, Sydney, NSW (18+)

Tickets: Oztix

Friday, November 25th

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD (18+)

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, November 26th

The Croxton, Melbourne, VIC (18+)

Tickets: Oztix

Thursday, December 1st

San Fran, Wellington, NZ (18+)

Tickets: Moshtix

Friday, December 2nd

Hollywood Avondale, Auckland, NZ (18+)

Tickets: Moshtix