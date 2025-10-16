In 2019, All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth and blink-182’s Mark Hoppus teamed up to launch a new band, Simple Creatures, and though it has been inactive for years, Gaskarth said the project is still “on the table”.

After releasing two EPs the same year of forming, the self-described “trash pop” band played shows throughout the US and even travelled to Australia for Good Things Festival that year.

While both Gaskarth and Hoppus used Simple Creatures as a creative outlet for both of their bands, tragedy struck in 2021 when Hoppus revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer. Later that year, the legendary punk rock bassist announced he was cancer-free and soon after Tom DeLonge made his return to blink-182, which came Hoppus’ priority once again.

“We always said that that while we both love the project and we love working with each other, we agreed from the jump that Simple Creatures wasn’t going to replace either of our day jobs,” Gaskarth said in a new interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

“There was a window where we were considering going back and doing more, and then obviously Mark, got sick and went through what he went through and that, kind of, led to the timing of blink coming back together and reuniting. That was meant to be. That was meant to happen, you know? That part of their journey was extremely important, for them.”

Though blink-182 are expected to return to the studio shortly for a follow up to their 2023 album, One More Time…, and All Time Low will hit the road in support of their newly-released record, Everyone’s Talking!, Gaskarth said Simple Creatures may have unfinished business.

“It’s still something that’s on the table, you know what I mean?” Gaskarth said.

“Mark and I keep in touch. At this point, it feels like it’s a joke because we’ve both been so busy, so we joke about getting the band back together often. We’re like, ‘Man, let’s go out on tour tomorrow!’ But realistically, I have no fucking idea when we might do it.

“What I love is that people even care to ask, you know? It means a lot, and it means a lot to us to hear that when when people go, ‘Hey, is there a future for Simple Creatures?’ The fact that that’s even a question is something that Mark and I are just like, fuck yeah, that’s cool.”

All Time Low will head to Australia this December for Good Things Festival and some sideshows. Click here for more details.