A decade on, Alex Lahey is marking the anniversary of their B-Grade University EP in style — with a reissue and a run of Australian headline shows.

The Australian songwriter has announced the B-Grade University Reunion Tour for August, hitting Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Adelaide.

The tour follows the announcement of B-Grade University (Reunion Edition), a 10-year anniversary reissue of their debut EP out July 17th via ADA, and the release of a re-recorded version of standout lead single “You Don’t Think You Like People Like Me” — this time featuring Canadian indie-pop icons Tegan and Sara.

Alongside the original EP, the reissue includes new re-recordings of “You Don’t Think You Like People Like Me” and “Let’s Go Out,” alternate versions of “Wes Anderson” and “Let’s Go Out” drawn from her 2020 Between the Kitchen and the Living Room EP, and a version of “You Don’t Think You Like People Like Me” recorded live in-studio at triple j for their Like A Version series back in 2017.

“I am not exaggerating when I say this EP completely changed my life,” Lahey said.

“These songs found their place in the world in a way I could have never fathomed and have forged a life of their own over the last decade. They’ve taken me to corners of the world I could only have dreamed of seeing, let alone playing music in.”

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For more details on the headline tour, click here, and check out all of the dates below.

Alex Lahey — B-Grade University Reunion Tour

Thursday, August 20th

The Triffid, Brisbane

Friday, August 21st

Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Saturday, August 22nd

Manning Bar, Sydney

Friday, August 28th

The Rosemount Hotel, Perth

Saturday, August 29th

Jive, Adelaide