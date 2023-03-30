Alex Lahey has dropped a brand new single titled “They Wouldn’t Let Me In”, as well as an accompanying music video, from her forthcoming album The Answer Is Always Yes, which is out May 19th.

The high-tempo track takes listeners on a journey through the battles Lahey faced as a queer teenager and is the first of her songs to delve into that territory.

“I couldn’t get into the group chat, mind map, the class on all the yoga mats/ The swing of things, Burger King, not that I ever wanted that/ The landing page, the new age, the single light on center stage/The sleepover, blood donor, is it ever really over?” The humorous yet poignant lyrics state.

Speaking of her choice to discuss her own personal battles, and lace them with jovial mentions, Lahey said that while her experience growing up as queer was generally positive, she wanted to bring light to struggles she faced and help those who are going through similar things to not feel alone.

“After watching the brilliant tv series ‘Heartstopper,’ I spent a lot of time thinking about my own experiences growing up as a queer teenager,” she began in a statement.

Lahey added: “Although I was extremely lucky that the majority of my experience was filled with joy, acceptance and love, it wasn’t always smooth sailing. This song is inspired by those tougher moments – not being allowed to attend my high school girlfriend’s school formal, being excluded from conventional romantic rites of passage, moments of isolation and feeling like I couldn’t relate to anyone around me. ‘They Wouldn’t Let Me In’ is by far the most direct song I’ve ever written about this time.”

Alex joined forces with some big names on the track. She wrote “They Wouldn’t Let Me In” with Chris Collins (who’s worked with Middle Kids, Skeggs and Matt Corby) and enlisted the help of Grammy-award winning mixer Carlos de la Garza (who’s worked with Paramore, Hayley Williams, Best Coast and Cold War Kids).

Along with previous singles “Good Time”, “Shit Talkin” and “Congratulations”, “They Wouldn’t Let Me In” is another teaser of what’s in store with her forthcoming album The Answer Is Always Yes.

The Answer Is Always Yes via Liberation Records arrives May 19th and is available for pre-order now.

Check out “They Wouldn’t Let Me In” by Alex Lahey: