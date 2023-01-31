After returning late last year for her first national headline tour in three years, Alex Lahey is entering 2023 with a brand-new album.

The acclaimed Aussie singer-songwriter has announced The Answer Is Always Yes, the eagerly-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s The Best of Luck Club, which was her second top 40 album in her home country.

Lahey’s third album finds her working collaboratively to a greater extent than ever before, with other songwriters and producers invited into her artistic world for its creation. With no tight deadline to contemplate due to COVID-19 restricting touring, she felt unleashed from creative constrictions.

“I’ve made two records doing it all by myself and now I’ve proved to myself that I can do it,” Lahey explains. “But it was also at a point where I was like, ‘If I do that again, I kind of know what it’s gonna sound like’ and I don’t think I’m interested in that right now.”

It’s why her new album titles works as a sort of mantra for the singer-songwriter. “I feel like if you’re saying yes and you’re exploring, you’re always moving,” she says. “That’s the part of life that I’m in right now. I just don’t wanna stop.”

To celebrate her album announcement, Lahey has shared the single ‘Good Time’, accompanied by a witty music video directed by Jon Danovic which you can watch below.

‘Good Time’ was influenced by a collaboration of a different kind. “This song was inspired by a night out I had at the pub with my friend soon after Melbourne came out of lengthy lockdowns,” Lahey reveals. “We were watching all these strangers around us have this ‘whatever it takes’ attitude towards making the most of the night (aka getting lit). It was a bit of a shock after being cooped up for so long, but also kind of invigorating.”

Alex Lahey’s The Answer Is Always Yes is out May 19th via Liberation Records (pre-order here).