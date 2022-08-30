Alex Lahey is officially back: the acclaimed singer-songwriter has announced her first headline Australian tour in three years, and released her first single of the year.

Conveniently titled ‘Congratulations’, it’s the first taste of Lahey’s new musical chapter. It’s her first release since last year’s ‘Spike the Punch’ and ‘On My Way’, the latter of which featured in the hit animation film The Mitchells vs The Machines.

After a long period of time focusing on collaborations both as a songwriter and producer, ‘Congratulations’ returns the focus to Lahey herself. Typically honest lyrics detail the relatable feeling of watching an ex move on without you.

“Two of my exes got engaged within an improbably short space of time of one another,” she says about the track. “What are the odds? I couldn’t not write a song inspired by it.”

It’s unclear if ‘Congratulations’ is a sign of a forthcoming album from the singer. Lahey’s last album, The Best of Luck Club, came out in 2019, peaking at number 30 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

To celebrate the new single, Lahey will be touring Australia for the first time since 2019. It follows a successful recent run of dates across the U.S. with The Regrettes.

Beginning in Sydney on Wednesday, October 26th, she’ll then visit Melbourne, Ballarat, Wollongong, Brisbane and Adelaide, before concluding the tour in Canberra on Friday, November 4th (see full dates below). Tickets are on sale now here.

Alex Lahey’s ‘Congratulations’ is out now.

Alex Lahey 2022 Tour

Tickets on sale now via alexlahey.com.au

Wednesday, October 26th

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, October 27th

The Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, October 28th

Volta, Ballarat, VIC

Sunday, October 30th

La La La’s, Wollongong, NSW

Tuesday, November 1st

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, November 3rd

Fat Controller, Adelaide, SA

Friday, November 4th

Anu Kambri, Canberra, ACT