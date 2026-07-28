Alex Van Halen and David Lee Roth are reuniting — kind of.

It’s been a decade since the legendary Van Halen’s last performance, not to mention six years since the passing of the band’s great guitarist Eddie Van Halen, but David Lee Roth and Alex Van Halen are unexpectedly getting back together this week.

For a TED Talk. Yes.

The event, part of TEDxFargo, will be moderated by painter Robert Vargas at Brewhalla in Fargo, North Dakota, on Thursday (July 30th).

The event was originally only set to feature Vargas alongside Van Halen, but Roth seemingly has made himself available after cancelling a recent run of tour dates.

It’s a big moment for fans of their band: Roth and Van Halen haven’t even been seen in public together since 2015. While tickets are available for anyone who can make it to North Dakota on a random Thursday, fans won’t miss out on the reunion fun.

“The filming is taking place this week and will be posted on YouTube/TedxFargo platforms in a few weeks for the public to view for all time,” the official announcement on Instagram states.

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At the time of writing, it’s unclear exactly what the pair will be speaking about together at the event. They might need to warm up a little: in a 2024 Rolling Stone interview, Van Halen wouldn’t even say Roth’s name. “The heart and the soul and the creativity and the magic was Dave, Ed, Mike [Anthony], and me,” he said at the time.

In another recent Rolling Stone interview, Roth, meanwhile, discussed Van Halen’s music.

“Our stuff is like ‘West Side Story’,” he insisted. “You can play it on a ukulele. You can play it in an orchestra. You can play it alone on a harmonica. And each variegated rendition reveals a different kind of an emotional content to it.”