Content Warning: This article about Alexis Marshall discusses sexual abuse. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732

After being accused of sexual and emotional abuse by Kristin Hayter of Lingua Ignota, Daughters’ Alexis Marshall has responded with a statement denying his wrongdoing.

Hayter made the allegations in a lengthy new statement. “I was in an abusive relationship with Alexis Marshall from July 2019 through June 2021,” Hayter stated. “I endured mental and emotional abuse and sexual abuse resulting in bodily harm. Alexis’ addiction to one-sided sex effected me in extreme ways. I was subjected to multiple sexual assaults/rapes where I was fully penetrated while sleeping without my consent, after I explicitly stated this was *not ok with me.*

She continued by listing the ways in which Marshall allegedly abused her. “Alexis obtained consent through deception, manipulation, and coercion,” she explained. “Alexis used me for sexual gratification in situations where I was deeply uncomfortable but consented because I was terrified he would cheat on me or get upset if I didn’t do what he wanted.

In one incident of objectifying, violent sex, Alexis caused a severe injury to my spine and did not stop when I told him I was hurt. This injury resulted in debilitating pain and physical incapacitation for months. I needed surgery to treat this injury, a massive lumbar disc herniation that created an emergency condition called Cauda Equina Syndrome, which threatened permanent loss of bladder and bowel function.

Alexis continued to require constant sexual attention even though I was severely injured. I needed his support for the surgery but Alexis abandoned me 24 hours before my procedure. Alexis cheated on me emotionally and physically throughout our relationship and triangulated me with other sexual partners as a way to confuse, humiliate, and destabilize me. He always denied his behavior, and gaslit me when confronted with irrefutable proof.”

Hayter revealed that things reached a head late last year. “As a result of his ongoing abuse I attempted suicide in December 2020 in the basement of our home,” she said. “Alexis’ response to my suicide attempt was cold and unfeeling. Meanwhile, Alexis used threats of suicide and self-harm to manipulate me often, such as when I told him I needed to cut contact with him for my own well-being, or when I confronted him about lying.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

After our breakup, I learned about Alexis’ long history of predatory and abusive/exploitative behavior towards women, for which he is well-known in certain areas, and which has been corroborated by multiple people including a long-term ex-partner.

These incidents range from sexual misconduct and sexual relationships with subordinates at work, sexual harassment, ultimatums, and sexual assault. Multiple peers and women performers have spoken to me about uncomfortable experiences with him. Alexis establishes trust with vulnerable women and then exploits them sexually. I learned that this behavior continued throughout our relationship and after he entered recovery.

As a result of this relationship my quality of life decreased significantly. I suffered enormous psychological and physical damage. I continue to do physical therapy to treat ongoing issues with my spine and am in intensive therapy.”

The singer discussed these allegations in a new interview with Anthony Fantano (and in a previous Twitter post) and now Marshall has responded with a statement of their own, as per Brooklyn Vegan.

“I absolutely did not engage in any form of abusive behavior towards Kristin,” Marshall stated. “Kristin is a person that I loved and cared deeply for, however, our relationship was unhealthy for both of us. I can assure anyone reading this that I absolutely did not abuse her, mentally or physically. I am investigating legal options.”

In a Patreon message earlier this month, Daughters said they were “pressing pause on Daughters activity for the immediate future, that includes Patreon & the two NYC shows at Le Poisson Rouge in January.” Their last album, You Won’t Get What You Want, came out in 2018.

For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer.