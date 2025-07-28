Alice Cooper paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne over the weekend with help from longtime collaborators, including his original bandmates and Hollywood Vampires guitarist Johnny Depp.

The sold-out concert at London’s O2 Arena on July 25th was already a milestone, coinciding with the release of The Revenge of Alice Cooper, the first new album from the original Alice Cooper Group in over 50 years.

The night’s biggest surprise came during the encore, when Cooper, wearing an Ozzy Osbourne T-shirt, welcomed Depp onstage for a cover of Black Sabbath’s 1970 anthem “Paranoid”. The moment came just three days after Osbourne’s death was announced by his family at age 76.

Depp joined mid-song with guitar in hand, sending the crowd into a frenzy. As the song ended, Cooper raised his fist and led the crowd in a chant of “Ozzy, Ozzy,” in what became one of the most powerful tributes of the night.

“Even though you know it’s coming … what a shock to the system,” Cooper told Planet Rock backstage. “He was a very beloved character in rock.”

After the tribute, original Alice Cooper band members Dennis Dunaway, Neal Smith, and Michael Bruce took the stage for the first time in decades, joining Cooper, Depp, and the full touring band for a closing rendition of “School’s Out”.

The previous night, the original group had appeared together for a sold-out Q&A at Union Chapel alongside longtime producer Bob Ezrin, hosted by Sir Tim Rice. The event also featured the world premiere of The Revenge of Alice Cooper, streamed globally to fans.

The new album, the first since 1973’s Muscle of Love, captures the group’s signature sound, with sharp riffs, theatrical flair, and dark storytelling. It is available now via earMUSIC in multiple formats, including limited-edition coloured vinyl and deluxe box sets.

This show also marked Cooper’s performance alongside Judas Priest as part of their co-headlining appearance in London.