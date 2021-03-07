Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Alice Cooper has spoken about how fellow musician Keith Richards is the only person to call Cooper by his birth name, as told in The Sun.

Seems like we’re not worthy to call Alice Cooper by the name he was assigned when he entered the world on February 1948, that being Vincent Damon Furnier.

“The only person who calls me Vince is Keith Richards,” said Cooper, naming the Rolling Stones guitarist.

“He’ll say, ‘Vinnie, Vinnie, how long has it been since you had a drink?’

“And I’ll reply, ‘More than 30 years’. And he goes, ‘Ah, begs the question, why?’ ”

In the same interview, Cooper spoke of the struggle to separate his public persona compared to the more private life outside of the band.

“There was a long time when I couldn’t separate the two. When I was drinking and drugging, I didn’t know if I was supposed to leave the house with make-up on. I felt I was going to disappoint people if I walked out without a snake around my neck,” he said.

Cooper has been sober for 38 years, and spoke of how it was a moment of clarity for his life.

“When I got sober, I went, ‘Okay, I have to co-exist with this guy’. I mean, Alice is my favorite rock star but he stays onstage and I go back up to my normal life. That’s why I can speak about Alice in the third person.”

Detroit Stories is the twenty-first solo and twenty-eighth overall studio album, released last month by the singer. He spoke of the hard rock scene of the late ’60s and early ’70s in the Detroit area when promoting the release. “The MC5 and The Stooges were brothers to us. We were local bands trying to make it big and we were all surviving,” he said.

He also gave a tribute to fellow Detroit native, Suzi Quatro.

“We did lots of shows with Suzi opening for us,” remembers Alice. “Her original band included her sisters and was called The Pleasure Seekers.”

“And she’s never stopped hard rocking. I know Suzi really well and if anybody belongs in the Hall Of Fame, she does.”

Check out ‘Social Debris’ from Detroit Stories: