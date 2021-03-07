Alice Cooper has spoken about how fellow musician Keith Richards is the only person to call Cooper by his birth name, as told in The Sun.
Seems like we’re not worthy to call Alice Cooper by the name he was assigned when he entered the world on February 1948, that being Vincent Damon Furnier.
“The only person who calls me Vince is Keith Richards,” said Cooper, naming the Rolling Stones guitarist.
“He’ll say, ‘Vinnie, Vinnie, how long has it been since you had a drink?’
“And I’ll reply, ‘More than 30 years’. And he goes, ‘Ah, begs the question, why?’ ”
In the same interview, Cooper spoke of the struggle to separate his public persona compared to the more private life outside of the band.
“There was a long time when I couldn’t separate the two. When I was drinking and drugging, I didn’t know if I was supposed to leave the house with make-up on. I felt I was going to disappoint people if I walked out without a snake around my neck,” he said.
Cooper has been sober for 38 years, and spoke of how it was a moment of clarity for his life.
Detroit Stories is the twenty-first solo and twenty-eighth overall studio album, released last month by the singer. He spoke of the hard rock scene of the late ’60s and early ’70s in the Detroit area when promoting the release.