Content Warning: This article about Alice Cooper and Marilyn Manson discusses sexual abuse and domestic violence. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Alice Cooper has weighed in on the abuse allegations against Marilyn Manson by revealing that he “never noticed that streak in him.”

In an interview with NME, Cooper explained that he wasn’t aware of any misconduct when he toured with Manson in 2013.

“It’s funny about Marilyn in that I know Marilyn — when we toured together, we got along very well, he said.

“I never noticed that streak in him, if it’s there. I always believe in the word — still allegations are still allegations.”

Cooper went on to add that he had also never seen his Hollywood Vampires bandmate Johnny Depp “lift a finger against anybody,” despite having been accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife Amber Heard.

“Johnny Depp and I are best friends… I’ve never seen him lift a finger against anybody. He’s one of the most gentle people. And all of his former girlfriends and wives say the same thing,” he said.

“It’s really hard to believe that all of a sudden he’s gonna turn into this monster. And I know the guy — I’m with the guy on tour all the time. He’s one of the most gentle, harmless people I’ve ever met.”

Circling back to the topic of Manson, Cooper said: “Now I don’t know Marilyn, though, as well as I know Johnny. So what happens in the bedroom is entirely a mystery to me for what’s going on with Marilyn.”

Manson was accused of domestic abuse by his former partner Evan Rachel Wood last month. Since then, several other women have come forward with allegations involving sexual and physical assault, including Game of Thrones star Esme Bianco.

Check out Alice Cooper talking about Marilyn Manson: