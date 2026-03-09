Alice Cooper is releasing a memoir, lifting the lid on one of the greatest lives in music.

The autobiography, Devil on My Shoulder, will be published on October 8th, 2026.

In the ’60s and early ’70s, Alice Cooper were simply a rock group, but as their lead singer, Vincent Damon Furnier, developed his modern-day ‘Grand Guignol’ character, Alice Cooper became his stage name. Then, on a wave of global success, he legally changed it to his own.

There are two, seemingly irreconcilable, Alice Coopers – the murderous, morally corrupt theatrical character who threatened the moral fibre of the western world… and the man who plays him, a sober pastor’s son who has been happily married for 50 years. Along the way, the two became intertwined.

And in a haze of pioneering rock ‘n’ roll, alcohol, drugs, iconic songs and wild gigs, guillotines, slaughtered chickens, legendary friends, rumours, snakes, Ouija boards, surrealism, house fires and car crashes – they nearly killed each other.

The memoir will explore his six decade-long career with witty, intimate anecdotes featuring Salvador Dalí, Bob Hope, John Lennon, Groucho Marx, Vincent Price, Frank Sinatra, Errol Flynn, Bette Davis, Jimi Hendrix, Gerald Ford, Andy Warhol, and Tiger Woods, to name a few.

In it, Cooper will also detail his observations of dysfunction and despair, wildness and criminality, urges and addictions, transgressions and human goodness.

“I was born Vincent Damon Furnier but, seduced by my character’s reputation, changed my name legally to Alice Cooper, and in the process lost sight of who I really was. The mild-mannered, all-American boy I’d once been became a monster and a mortal danger to himself,” Cooper said.

“Now, after over thirty records and sixty-plus years of fibs and fabrications, I think it’s time to sort the truth from the rumours and lies.”

Cooper will support the book’s launch with an intimate eight-day UK speaking tour, with each night featuring the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee in conversation with a special guest moderator, followed by an audience Q&A. See here for details.