Alice Ivy has announced a national headline tour of Australia.

The acclaimed electronic musician and producer will embark on the tour this June and July, visiting Adelaide, Melbourne, Fremantle, Brisbane, Sydney, and Hobart (see full dates below). Ivy’s own tour will follow her support run for San Cisco around Australia in May.

Ivy is set to release her third studio album, Do What Makes You Happy, on June 21st through Helix Records. Do What Makes You Happy arrives four years after her ARIA-nominated album Don’t Sleep, marking a significant step in her career with enhanced creativity and collaboration.

The forthcoming album features an impressive variety of artists including Låpsley, Mallrat, Jelani Blackman, Mayer Hawthorne, Sam Austins, Josh Teskey, chlothegod, Elohim, Sam Sparro, and Gangs of Kin, showcasing Ivy’s knack for bringing together diverse talents.

You can listen to Ivy’s latest album single, “Criminal”, a collaboration with Kah-Lo and BJ The Chicago Kid, below.

“Do What Makes You Happy was written at a time where so many people were finally experiencing the freedom to do what gives them the most joy in life again, it was felt in the production, every vocal line and the photography and art,” Ivy explains.

“I like to think of every layer of this record as art at its purest and most natural form. Everyone I worked with was so enthusiastic and grateful to be able to create in studios again, and to just simply connect with people on that level. I feel like I captured most of the collaborators on this record at their rawest, you can hear it in the vocal recordings.”

Alice Ivy 2024 Australian Headline Tour

Tickets available now via aliceivymusic.net

Friday, June 21st

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, June 22nd

The Night Cat, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, June 28th

Mojo’s Bar, Fremantle, WA

Friday, July 5th

The Zoo, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, July 12th

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, July 13th

Altar, Hobart, TAS