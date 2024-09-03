Alicia Taylor has called out punk band guitarist Violet Mayugba on social media, accusing her of pursuing Corey Taylor inappropriately.

Alicia, married to the Slipknot frontman since October 2019, posted on X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend, accusing Mayugba of trying to start an affair with her husband.

Alicia wrote,”There are women out there who legit think it’s a power move to TRY and coerce taken men to cheat w them. And when their plan doesn’t work, they throw a fit. Violet Mayugba you garbage eater. You’ve done this to so many other couples but never with someone like me in the mix.

“This industry will know you as the failed homewrecker. Everyone will know you as the chick who tried to say PICK ME but FAILED. I know all about you and your history with breaking up marriages. You finally encountered one you couldn’t ‘destroy’. Fitting, isn’t it?”

The posts drew a lot of attention, and Alicia shared more details in her replies. which you can view below.

According to Alicia, Taylor told Mayugba that “nothing was going to come of it,” to which Mayugba allegedly responded, “We’ll see about that.”

Alicia also mentioned that Mayugba’s parents sent her a cease-and-desist order to prevent her from sharing the story.

“Anyways she hid behind her rich mommy and daddy and had them send me a C&D to try and shut me up about it because she doesn’t want this getting out. Bring it.”

Additionally, Alicia claimed that Mayugba targeted Corey while he was struggling with mental health issues and losing weight earlier this year. She alleged that Mayugba added her cellphone number to Corey’s child’s iPad to stay in contact.

“She wanted to keep my husband sick while I wasn’t around. He lost all that weight? She applauded it, tried to butter him up with compliments about how he looked. She wanted to keep him sick. I will never forgive her for the evil she has brought upon my family.”

“Why would a twenty something year old ADULT put her phone number in a child’s iPad w/o our knowledge?!!??! We quickly deleted and blocked that shit once the little one told us. This is predatory shit.”

Corey recently revealed that his heavy workload and ego nearly killed him.

Alicia said she initially tried to address the situation with Mayugba directly and had “compassion” for her, but after learning more from Corey, she decided to go “scorched earth.”

“I confronted her directly about all of this, btw. I gave her grace, compassion and even advice on how to conduct herself as a woman in our industry- after talking with Corey, I quickly learned she lied directly to me about these situations. Then I decided to go scorched earth.”