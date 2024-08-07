Slipknot decided to perform some oldie but goodie songs during a concert this week.

While playing in Noblesbille, Indiana, on Tuesday night, the metal band performed all but one song from their self-titled 1999 album, including the first performances of “No Life” and “Scissors” since 2000.

Fan favourite cuts like “Wait and Bleed” and “(sic)” also got played, as well as bonus tracks “Me Inside” and “Get This” and the hidden track “Eeeyore”, which was sure to satisfy serious Slipknot fans. The only song that didn’t get its turn in the set was “Diluted”, which Corey Taylor and his bandmates have never performed live.

“The last time we played this song [‘Scissors’] was in 2000,” Taylor told the Indiana crowd in a fan-shot video (via Blabbermouth). “This is dedicated to every maggot who has stuck by us for 25 years. We’re gonna take you someplace fucking dark.”

In a nice touch, each Slipknot member spored a red jumpsuit onstage, recalling the band’s striking look from the time they broke into the mainstream.

For “No Life”, which you can watch below, the band kicked things off with no introduction, Taylor simply launching right into his rap: “My freedom is best / Whole country’s on house arrest / And everyone’s a suspect / You can’t feel the flow because you died.”

Following the concert, Slipknot posted a photo of their set list on Instagram, accompanied by the caption, “Welcome to 1999.”

Slipknot’s special event, Knotfest Iowa, is just a month away.

Scheduled to take place in their titular home state, the upcoming event will feature an impressive lineup including Till Lindemann, Knocked Loose, Hatebreed, Poison The Well, GWAR, Vended, Dying Wish, ZULU, and many more. Slipknot will headline the one-day event with a set that draws heavily from their self-titled 1999 debut album.

In other Slipknot news, the band recently announced they will headline next year’s Knotfest Australia.

The band decided to let everyone know a full year early that they’ll be gracing Knotfest Australia with their 25th-anniversary celebrations in 2025.