Alison Wonderland has dropped new single “PSYCHO”, featuring some special guests in the form of Erick the Architect, QUIX, and MEMBA.

Describing the song, Wonderland said, “This is a huge collaboration with some of my favourite people in the industry. This song is insane. I can’t believe the label let me make it a single. Trap over everything.”

“PSYCHO” is the fourth single from her upcoming album, Ghost World, set for release on October 3rd via EMI Music Australia. The forthcoming LP was co-written and co-produced by Alison and Dylan Ragland (Party Favor, SIDEPIECE) and mastered by Dale Becker (Billie Eilish, SZA, Omar Apollo, Doja Cat), and houses the previously-released singles “Get Started,” “Again? F—.”, and “iwannaliveinadream”.

Speaking on the album’s themes, Wonderland shared: “I often feel like I’m wandering this earth trying to find my home, both artistically and personally..sometimes it feels like the search will never end, I want people to know that while you’re on that search, there is place of refuge here for you, with us, in Ghost World.”

“I am forever grateful for the people who listen to my music and allow me to continue to create, to exorcize complicated feelings and emotions through my art and – yes – my ego death haha. I am only here because you are.”

Recently, Wonderland faced online backlash after sharing playful backstage photos with friend and collaborator Shaquille O’Neal during a set at Arizona’s Aftershock festival. Pregnant with her second child, she called out the sexualised comments, highlighting the double standards women in music often encounter.

Widely regarded as a leading figure in Australian electronic music, Wonderland recently ranked No. 5 in Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s 50 Greatest Australian Electronic Acts of All Time list.

She’s notched four total performances at Coachella, including a set in 2018 when she made history as the highest-billed female DJ in the festival’s history, and she has headlined the “Temple of Wonderland” at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on seven occasions. “I’m a perfectionist,” she told us. “It sits with me and haunts me anytime I make anything. I think it’s why I push myself so hard.”

Alison Wonderland’s “PSYCHO” is out now.