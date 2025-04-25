Aussie electronic music queen Alison Wonderland is back with the first single to be taken from her new album, slated for release at the end of this year.

“Get Started” has been billed as “a masterclass in tension and release featuring dizzying vocals layered over crushing synths and kick drums”. She recorded the track in Los Angeles and co-wrote it with Dylan Ragland (Party Favor, SIDEPIECE) and Kella Armitage (NCT Dream, AC Slater), and co-produced it with Ragland.

Wonderland has also delivered a video clip for the track which shows her in various flashing shots, perfectly capturing the tension built up in the song. The video was directed by award-winning filmmaker Connor Pritchard.

Wonderland had her humble beginnings in the Sydney club scene and is now a major name in the US. She has had more than 1.1 billion streams globally of her music and has sold more than 800,000 tickets for her headline shows across the US alone. In 2018, she made history as the highest-billed female DJ at Coachella, performing to a crowd of over 50,000 people.

Back in an interview with Tone Deaf in 2015, she revealed how she quit being a cello player and studying the instrument in Germany to becoming a DJ.

“I found myself always going to so many different types of gigs when I was over there and exploring different kinds of music, and then all of the sudden I got back to Sydney and I thought to myself, “I don’t think I want to be a cellist.”

” I feel purely at peace when I’m on stage, or when I finish a track, and not many other times do I feel that way. And I didn’t feel that way when I played cello. This is on a different level.”

She has three albums to her name – the most recent being Loner in 2022. With her fourth album set to be released by the end of the year, “Get Started” marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter and potentially her most groundbreaking year yet.

Get Started is out now through EMI.