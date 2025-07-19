Alkaline Trio have released their latest single “Oblivion”, the first of a three to be produced by Blink-182’s Travis Barker.

The track is a reunites Barker and Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba, who served as co-vocalist and guitarist for Blink 182 between 2015 and 2022. It also marks the first recording to feature drummer Atom Willard, adding a head-bopping kick to the catchy single.

Barker said the recording sessions with Barker and Alkaline Trio was “such a treat.” He added that Skiba and Dan Adriano – bass and vocals – are “incredible lyricists, two of my all-time favourites.”

“The studio never feels like work, just a magical place to create. The process was so natural and easy, I could’ve kept going forever,” Barker said. “Really proud of these songs me, Matt, Dan, and Atom recorded.”

Skiba echoed the sentiment, saying “I don’t think I’ve ever had such a great time in the studio.”

“The idea to work with Travis came to me after guesting on a project he was producing at his studio,” he added. “I was blown away by how natural and amazing Travis is in the role of a producer and by the beauty and serenity of his studio.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Skiba revealed that they had initially planned to just just “do a cover we’d been playing with … but ended up with three new songs.”

“I already knew how great Travis is in the studio (from my time with Blink), beyond his great drumming and unique and out-of-the-box songwriting abilities. His vision and talent is the perfect fit for us.”

The former member recently joined Blink 182 in a guest appearance at their benefit concert for the Los Angeles wildfires in February.

Skiba replaced singer-guitarist Tom DeLonge in 2015 but then left Blink-182 in 2022 when DeLonge decided to rejoin the band.

As Blink prepared to play “Bored to Death”, singer-bassist Mark Hoppus introduced Skiba as a “contest winner” to join DeLonge and drummer Travis Barker on stage. The song choice was a natural one – “Bored to Death” featured on Blink-182’s 2016 album California, one of two which Skiba contributed to.

Alkaline Trio’s “Oblivion” is out now.