Rex Orange County has had all sexual assault charges against him dropped as CCTV footage contradicts the accuser’s account of events.

In a statement from Rex Orange County, who was born Alexander O’Connor, the 24-year-old musician said all sexual assault charges against him have been dropped.

The trial was originally scheduled for January 3rd, 2023. According to O’Connor’s post, the charges were dropped because both the CCTV footage and witness testimony contradicted or “did not support” the allegations.

O’Connor also said he has, “always denied these allegations,” and, “I have never assaulted anyone and I do not condone violence or abusive behaviour of any kind.”

Here is the full statement from Rex Orange County:

“Today, all charges against me have been dropped. The Crown Prosecution Service reviewed the evidence and decided that there is no merit in this case going to trial, not guilty verdicts were entered to all the charges. I have always denied these allegations and am grateful that the independent evidence has cleared me of any wrongdoing. I have never assaulted anyone and I do not condone violence or abusive behaviour of any kind.

I would like to clarify some details around what I was accused of, as I have not been able to address this until now and inaccuracies about the case have circulated. I was wrongly accused of touching someone one evening on their leg, neck, back, and bottom. That led to 6 charges of sexual assault. The only evidence against me was the individual’s account. However, CCTV footage obtained by the police contradicted their version of events. Their partner was also present throughout the evening in question and gave a statement to the police which did not support the allegations against me.

It’s been a difficult time for everyone involved and I’d like to thank the people who have helped me through it as well as my family and loved ones for their continued support.”