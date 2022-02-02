Despite having a particularly chaotic personal life lately, it seems that Kanye West has still found time to make music, proven by the new tunes allegedly leaked from his new Donda 2 album.

YouTuber silhouette has leaked two new songs that he claims to be from Kanye West’s upcoming album. The first is called ‘Future Sounds’ and the second is called ‘Windpipe’.

A Twitter account has done a deep dive on DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) records, and believes that a number of tracks have been registered to be used on Donda 2. The track titles include ‘Drown’, ‘Let Go’, and ‘Windpipe’

These ones too #Donda2 pic.twitter.com/4wqPUePBx7 — Donda's Place (@dondas__place) February 2, 2022

Furthermore, Twitter account Kurrco, who was behind the recent leak of ‘Eazy’ by Kanye West and The Game, have posted their own short snippet that they claim is another Kanye West leak.

West announced the release date for Donda 2 earlier this week on Instagram. He posted an image of a house perached on a billboard that’s filled with flames, and captioned it “DONDA2 COMING 2 22 22 EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY FUTURE”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

The original Donda was released on August 29, 2021 after a number of delays. West and Future recently performed together at Rolling Loud California. The two artists collaborated on the 2014 Honest song ‘I Won’.

Steven Victor — former chief operating officer of West’s G.O.O.D. Music and former executive vice president and Head of A&R at Def Jam Recordings — teased the upcoming album to Complex: “Ye has started working on his new masterpiece Donda 2.” He then said in a subsequent interview with the same publication: “Listen, [D2] is coming sooner than you think. The procession is starting and it’s not stopping.”

