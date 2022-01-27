Kanye West has just announced the release date for Donda 2 through his Instagram. According to the post, the sequel to his Album of the Year nominee will be executive produced by Future.

Donda 2, according to Ye, is slated to be released on February 22 (yes, that’s 22/2/22 in the Aussie dating system).

The original Donda was released on August 29, 2021 after many delays, so here’s hoping that the sequel doesn’t succumb to the same fate. Honestly, if 2 was released on any day other than the twenty second of February (which is a Tuesday), I’ll be very upset.

West and Future recently performed together at Rolling Loud California. The two artists collaborated on the 2014 Honest song ‘I Won’.

Steven Victor — former chief operating officer of West’s G.O.O.D. Music and former executive vice president and Head of A&R at Def Jam Recordings — told Complex: “Ye has started working on his new masterpiece Donda 2.” He then said in a subsequent interview with the same publication: “Listen, [D2] is coming sooner than you think. The procession is starting and it’s not stopping.”

Donda had made a lot of headlines around the time of its release. He released an altered version of the album with controversial collaborators Chris Brown and Kaycyy removed for the album, for which Brown called Ye “a whole hoe” on his Instagram stories.

After much speculation on whether a sequel to Donda was already in the works after only five months, it turns out Kanye’s 11th album will be coming much sooner than expected.

We’re hoping that this album has as many awesome collaborations as its predecessor (potentially even one with Drake now that the feud between the two has officially ended?), but for now all we can do is wait for February 22 to roll around and give us the goods.

Listen to new track ‘Eazy’ by Kanye West and The Game: