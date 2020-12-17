Get the latest Country Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

In today’s edition of mashups we didn’t know we needed, some legend has gone and combined ‘All The Small Things’ with ‘Goodbye Earl’.

Sadie Dupuis, lead singer of the band Speedy Ortiz may have just won the internet with her cover of both Blink-182 and The Chicks (FKA The Dixie Chicks).

As Dupuis revealed on Twitter, the whole thing began when she made the decidedly shocking discovery that The Chicks’ 1999 banger ‘Goodbye Earl’ is, in fact, a cover.

Indeed, the song is originally by a band called Sons of the Desert, who recorded their version for an unreleased album sometime in the late 1990s.

From there, Dupuis announced her intention to record her take on the country classic.

However, it didn’t take long for Dupuis to realise that another Y2K-era hit happened to near-perfectly match up with The Chicks’ ‘Goodbye Earl’.

As a result, Dupuis decided to combine her cover of ‘Goodbye Earl’ with the instrumental version of Blink-182’s ‘All the Small Things’, and ‘Earl the Small Things’ was born.

It seems Dupuis is no stranger to a surprising mashup, given she recently combined the audio from Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 7 set rant with ‘Parklife’ by Blur.

On top of her burgeoning career as Twitter’s favourite mashup artist, Dupuis recently released her second studio album under the name Sad13, Haunted Painting.

Whatever mashup Dupuis does next, it’s safe to say we’ll be hoping it’s just as unexpectedly fantastic.

Check out the ‘Earl the Small Things’ mashup by Sadie Dupuis AKA Sad13: