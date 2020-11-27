Fight fight fight! Rapper Allday has just challenged the lead singer of indie-pop band Sheppard to a cage fight.

It would be the most unexpected celebrity fight since Logan Paul and KSI slugged their way through that shameful boxing bout.

Allday took to Twitter earlier today, November 27th, with a tweet out of nowhere. I challenge the lead singer of @wearesheppard to a mixed martial arts cage match. His dad can provide the cage.”

I challenge the lead singer of @wearesheppard to a mixed martial arts cage match. His dad can provide the cage. — Allday (@alldaychubbyboy) November 27, 2020

The Adelaide-born rapper – real name Tom Gaynor – has long enjoyed using social media and this is just his latest comical tweet.

Maybe Allday is an avid user of TikTok. Sheppard’s biggest song, ‘Geronimo’, was released back in 2014 but the social media platform has given it a renaissance and not of the good variety.

You’ll know the song: ‘Geronimo’ topped the ARIA charts for three weeks, hitting the top ten in other countries around the world.

The Brisbane band recently played it on a huge stage, during their performance at the AFL Grand Final in their home city.

Sheppard’s ascendency has been contentious. Comprised of three siblings – George, Emma, and Amy – their father and manager Greg has a shady past. Formerly the director of Wilson Protective Services, the company oversaw Manus Island’s detention centre security.

The trio’s parents have admitted pouring their life savings into the band and also founded their label so it’s not the best links to have for a bright pop group.

Seriously, Gen Z are brutal. The song’s ‘whiteness’ and cheesiness has been rediscovered and TikTok has been merciless. It’s an indie-pop track that’s supposed to feel uplifting but seems to be making TikTokers feel deflated.