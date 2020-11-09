After vibing to Fleetwood Mac and Queen, Nathan Apodaca – aka that skateboarding TikTok star – has now got Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks on his playlist.

It’s been quite a wild month of so for Nathan Apodaca, who rose to fame after his TikTok of himself skateboarding and vibing to Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’ went crazily viral and captured the internet’s imagination.

In just the span of a few weeks, the TikToker – who goes by @420doggface208 – made more fans with a follow-up video of himself vibing to Queen, inspired Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham to recreate his now-iconic TikTok, made Stevie Nicks super happy about Fleetwood Mac’s newfound popularity, got given an entire truck of cranberry juice, and even got his very own Halloween costume.

Needless to say that Apodaca is ridin’ high on a wave of virality at the moment and now he’s back on his skateboard doing what he does best.

In his latest skateboarding TikTok video, Apodaca has chosen the recently released collaboration between Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks, ‘Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix)’, as his choice of music and, unsurprisingly, the final result vibes as much as his previous TikToks.

Okay, he’s now sipping a carton of cranberry juice in this one but we can let that one slide as the sight of him chilling on a skateboard to Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks is pretty damn cool.

And in bonus Nathan Apodaca news to really pile on the happy vibes, the TikToker is now engaged to his girlfriend.

According to TMZ, Apodaca got down on one knee and popped the question at the Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. It is reported that he and his girlfriend met at the potato factory where he works back in Idaho and the couple have been together for the last 14 months.

So all in all, everything is looking up for Apodaca. Wonder what song he’ll skateboard to on his wedding day.