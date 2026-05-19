The alleged stalker of Lindsey Buckingham has plead not guilty in a US court.

As per Rolling Stone, the woman, Michelle Dick, who allegedly threw an unidentified substance at the Fleetwood Mac legend amidst a years-long stalking campaign, appeared before a judge in Los Angeles this week after pleading not guilty to seven criminal charges.

The public defender for Dick said her client needed more time to review the evidence, further asking for the case to be continue to June 23rd.

When the judge asked Dick whether she understood she had a right to a more immediate evidentiary hearing, Dick said she understood. After a moment of hesitation, Dick then agreed to the delay and left the courtroom in custody.

Dick was arrested in Indiana last month after allegedly confronting Buckingham in California in March, despite having a restraining order against her. She had been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from the guitarist due to her alleged stalking history.

Dick entered a not guilty plea to seven charges earlier this month.

In an amended complaint filed in April, prosecutors allege that Dick repeatedly followed and harassed Buckingham between October 2021 and March 2026, further alleging that Dick battered the musician and made criminal threats during one incident and committed assault with a deadly weapon during another incident.

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She’s further charged with vandalising Buckingham’s Mercedes-Benz S450, with authorities claiming she defaced the luxury car “with graffiti and other inscribed material.” Dick also faces a separate felony charge of making a criminal threat against Buckingham.

Buckingham had previously sought a restraining order against Dick alleging years of harassment, which a judge granted in December 2024. The order required Dick to stay away from Buckingham, his wife, and his son for five year, as well as keep her distance from their homes and vehicles.