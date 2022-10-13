Washington native, and soul-singing maestro Allen Stone and his band are headed for a string of shows across Australia and New Zealand this November.

Allen Stone is no stranger to Australia, having spent lockdown in Melbourne completing a sold-out residency at The Night Cat. With restrictions looming large, and forcing him to play smaller shows, he persevered, managing to offer up some of his most-acclaimed local shows to date.

But, now that Australia is seemingly normal again, the soulful singer is on his way back to our neck of the woods with his band to tour both Australia and New Zealand.

Dubbed The New Normal 2022, the upcoming tour will give fans a chance to get up close and personal with Stone as he returns to local stages to do what it is he does best.

Kicking off with a pair of dates in New Zealand in November, Stone will cross the Tasman to begin his Aussie tour with a show at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on November 15th. Following things up with a gig at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre the following night, he’ll head up to The Tivoli in Brisbane on November 20th before wrapping up with a show at Perth’s Astor Theatre on November 22nd.

Check out ‘Consider Me’ by Allen Stone:

Having been a fan of music from a young age, it was when his close friend Stacie Orrico became famous that Stone decided to take music seriously. The son of a pastor, Stone dropped out of college after years spent recording his own music, he moved up to the Pacific Northwest to base in Seattle, launching his musical career while driving up and down the west coast of the US to play anywhere possible.

Since he set himself up to be a full-time musician, Stone has released five full-length albums, with his latest coming by way of 2021’s APART. Famed for his immersive live performances, and soulful, genre-shifting compositions, Allen Stone has managed to assert himself as one of the world’s hardest-working artists, playing up to 200 shows a year.

A staple of Aussie stages (including the iconic Byron Bay Bluesfest), he’s been able to curate a diehard fanbase on local shores, with every one of them willing to sing his praises as one of the most underrated artists on the scene today.

If you’ve not managed to catch the majesty that is Allen Stone live, his upcoming November tour will provide ample opportunity to change that, with his mesmerising performance style set to take up Aussie stages throughout late November.

Tickets to Allen Stone’s upcoming Aussie tour are on sale now, with full details available below.

Check out Allen Stone’s ‘Brown Eyed Lover’:

Allen Stone – The New Normal Tour 2022

Friday, November 11th

Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland, NZ

Sunday, November 13th

Opera House, Wellington, NZ

Tuesday, November 15th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, November 16th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, November 20th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, November 22nd

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

Tickets are on sale now via Live Nation.