triple j Hottest 100 season is here so it’s no surprise the world’s biggest fan-voted music poll is making headlines again, but who’s actually going to make the Hottest 100 this year?

Well, it may be too early to tell right now, but there is a way to predict the Hottest 100. Just ask tech consultant Justin Warren, who gave a talk about doing just that.

Warren’s talk at PyCon, which is not as delicious as it sounds, explained how Hottest 100 predictions like the Warmest 100 and its various imitators, such as the Tepid 100, do what they do.

Long story short it involves collecting lots and lots of data from social media and using tricky algorithms and coding to turn all the votes people cast on social media into a prediction.

You can check out Warren’s talk in the embed below. If you know anything about Python programming, that would certainly help you understand what he’s talking about, otherwise you can reminisce about past Hottest 100s here.