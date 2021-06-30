Ariana Grande clearly cares about mental health as she’s giving away $1 million worth of free therapy to any fans that can’t afford it. It’s certainly ironic that Grande’s doing this since most private psychologists love saying ‘thank u, next’ to their customers.

The pop superstar has partnered with Better Help, an online portal providing direct mental health support, as per Billboard. She will match those interested with a linseed therapist for one free month and all you have to do is sign up via BetterHelp.com/Ariana. The offer doesn’t end there – if you renew and continue using Better Help, the second month comes with a 15% discount.

“Thrilled to be working with @betterhelp to give away $1,000,000 of free therapy !” Grande said on her Instagram. “While acknowledging that therapy should not be for a privileged few but something everyone has access to, and acknowledging that this doesn’t fix that issue in the long run, i really wanted to do this anyway in hopes of inspiring you to dip a toe in, to feel okay asking for help, and to hopefully rid your minds of any sort of self judgement in doing so!

She continued: “I hope that this will be a helpful starting point and that you’ll be able to build space for this in your lives and continue! healing is not linear or easy but you are worth the effort and time, i promise! thank you so much to @betterhelp and i can’t wait to do more work together.”

It comes after Grande shared information and resources for mental health and substance abuse services on her Instagram in May during what was Mental Health Awareness Month.

This is nothing new though, for she’s always commendably been open about her own struggles with mental health. She discussed with British Vogue the PTSD she experienced after the bombing that killed 22 people and injured almost 1,000 others at her Manchester concert in 2017. She’s also never shied away from detailing her battles with anxiety.

