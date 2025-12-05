Australian metalcore band Alpha Wolf have called off their set at Good Things Festival in Melbourne due to a “medical emergency”.

The Tasmania-formed outfit was scheduled to perform at the first stop of the festival at Flemington Racecourse on Friday at 3.30pm, however, the band took to social media earlier today to announce the cancellation.

“Unfortunately due to a medical emergency that has arisen this morning, we will be unable to play @goodthingsfestival this weekend,” the statement reads.

“We never want to cancel shows, we will all be okay but health always comes first. To all our fans that were looking forward to seeing us we promise we will be back as soon as we can.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alpha Wolf (@alphawolfcvlt) Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Alpha Wolf stepped in to replace US band Knocked Loose who also pulled out of the touring festival earlier this week due to a family emergency.

“We’re very sorry to everyone but we have to cancel our Australia trip, including the Good Things Festival and our headline shows around it,” Knocked Loose said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Anyone familiar with this band knows we do not take cancelling shows lightly; but family will always come first. We are already planning our return and cannot wait to be back as soon as possible. Love you all.”

Melbourne’s Thornhill have stepped in for the Friday 3.30pm slot.

Good Things Festival 2025 Dates and Venues

Friday, December 5th

Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne

Saturday, December 6th

Sydney Showground, Sydney

Sunday, December 7th

Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane

Tickets are available at oztix.com.au. Visit goodthingsfestival.com. au for more.