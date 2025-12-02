Two major acts from the 2025 Good Things Festival lineup have dropped out just days before the first event in Melbourne.

On Tuesday night, organisers confirmed that both The All-American Rejects and Knocked Loose have been forced to cancel their Australian visits, which include sideshows, due to family emergencies.

The US bands issued the below statements.

The All-American Rejects:

“We’re heartbroken to share that due to a sudden family loss, we won’t be able to make it to Australia as planned. This has been an incredibly difficult moment for us, and as much as it devastates us to miss such a great opportunity to reconnect with our Australian fans, family has to come first.

Thank you for your understanding, your patience, and all the love you continue to give this band. We’ll make it up to you as soon as we’re able.”

Knocked Loose:

“We’re very sorry to everyone but we have to cancel our Australia trip, including the Good Things Festival and our headline shows around it.

Anyone familiar with this band knows we do not take cancelling shows lightly; but family will always come first. We are already planning our return and cannot wait to be back as soon as possible. Love you all.”

While Knocked Loose were last in Australia in 2020, the upcoming trip would have marked The All-American Rejects’ first visit in 16 years.

“Our thoughts are with the band and their families during this time. We want to also acknowledge our fellow artists and colleagues who feel this absence alongside us,” Good Things in a separate statement.

“While life can throw unexpected hurdles our way, the show will go on, and this weekend, we’ll come together as one community to create a great experience.”

Good Things organisers have moved fast to make up for the late cancellations, confirming that Australian favourites, Stand Atlantic and Alpha Wolf have joined the 2025 lineup and will slot in to The All-American Rejects and Knocked Loose’s time slots, respectively.

“Our hearts are with The All-American Rejects – it’s never an easy decision to make no matter what the circumstances are,” Stand Atlantic said.

“We are honoured, nervous, and ready to show up and do what we do best.”

Alpha Wolf added: “Unfortunately, our friends in Knocked Loose are unable to play the Good Things Festival, we’re sending them all our love and we’re going to try our best to fill their shoes on super short notice. Catch us on the Main Stage at 3:30pm in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane this weekend!”

Good Things Festival 2025 Dates and Venues

Friday, December 5th

Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne

Saturday, December 6th

Sydney Showground, Sydney

Sunday, December 7th

Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane

Tickets are available at oztix.com.au. Visit goodthingsfestival.com. au for more.