Content Warning: This article about Melbourne band Alpine discusses sexual assault. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Following reports regarding Alpine guitarist Christian O’Brien getting charged with sexual assault of a teenager, the Melbourne-based indie pop band have now issued out a statement regarding the matter and the current state of the group.

Addressing reports about O’Brien’s sexual assault charges, the statement provided to Tone Deaf by Alpine members Phoebe Baker, Tim Royall, Phil Tucker, Ryan Lamb, and Lou James reads:

“We are deeply concerned and saddened by these allegations. Any matter of sexual assault is an extremely serious one, however, as the matter is still before the courts we are advised that we are unable to provide further comment at this time.”

“Our thoughts are with those involved and hope all parties have the privacy and support required to deal with this devastating matter.”

Alpine also commented on the status of the band in their statement, revealing that they had in fact disbanded back in 2019 and won’t be releasing any new music or partaking in any future promotional activities

“The band disbanded in 2019 and will not be releasing music or playing shows in the future,” reads Alpine’s statement to Tone Deaf. “It is very disappointing to announce this news in this way to our fans.”

“A reminder that help is available on 1800 RESPECT, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800 or Lifeline on 13 11 14 if you need any support on such affecting issues.”

It was previously reported that O’Brien was charged with sexual assault following an alleged incident on August 2nd, 2019. Court documents released during a Melbourne Magistrates Court hearing on Monday (via The Herald Sun) reveal that O’Brien allegedly “intentionally sexually touched the complainant, a child under the age of 16, in circumstances where the touching was contrary to community standards of acceptable conduct.”

Prior to Alpine’s disbandment, the Melbourne-based indie pop group had released two studio albums, A Is For Alpine in 2012 and Yuck in 2015. Most recently, the band released the single ‘Dumb’ in 2019.