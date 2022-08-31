Due to the difficulties of touring post-pandemic, alt-J have been forced to reschedule their upcoming Australia and New Zealand shows until next year.

Last month, alt-J confirmed they were on their way to Australia for two special performances of their debut album An Awesome Wave. These two shows were in addition to the Australian and New Zealand leg of their ‘The Dream Tour’.

Released on May, 25th 2012, An Awesome Wave was one of the most acclaimed debuts of the last decade. The album won alt-J the prestigious Mercury Prize, and was also named Album of the Year at the 2013 Ivor Novello Awards. In Australia, An Awesome Wave reached the Top 10 of the ARIA Albums Chart, and went on to be certified platinum in the country.

All shows have now been moved from September 2022 to April-May 2023 (see full dates below). Tickets to the rescheduled 2023 dates are on sale now. Previous ticket holders, however, don’t need to take any action as all tickets remain valid for the new dates.

“We are so sorry to disappoint all our fans Down Under who have already bought tickets for these shows, expecting them to take place next month,” the band says. “You have always been so supportive and we are really looking forward to seeing you next year.”

alt-J 2023 Australia and New Zealand Tour Rescheduled Dates

Tuesday, April 18th (NEW DATE)

Saturday, April 17th (ORIGINAL DATE)

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Tuesday, April 25th (NEW DATE)

Sunday, September 25th (ORIGINAL DATE)

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW*

Wednesday, April 26th (NEW DATE)

Saturday, September 24th (ORIGINAL DATE)

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, April 27th (NEW DATE)

Tuesday, September 20th (ORIGINAL DATE)

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, May 2nd (NEW DATE)

Friday, September 23rd (ORIGINAL DATE)

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC*

Wednesday, May 3rd (NEW DATE)

Thursday, September 22nd (ORIGINAL DATE)

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, May 7th (NEW DATE)

Thursday, September 29th (ORIGINAL DATE)

HBF Stadium, Perth, WA

*An Awesome Wave 10th Anniversary Album Shows