Get ready to party with a purpose in Naarm/Melbourne this April.

Altru Festival isn’t your typical event. It’s all about music, food, and fun, while also offering help to those who need it most.

This free outreach event aims to support at-risk youth, DV survivors, the homeless, and others. With over 100,000 people already helped in the past ten years in the USA and Australia, Altru Festival is making a positive impact.

After a successful event in Brisbane in November, the festival is coming to Alexandra Gardens in Melbourne on April 27th. You can expect live music sets from Love Marco, DJ David Subritzky, and DJ Kayla Bruno.

But it’s not just about the music. There will also be important services like medical care, career opportunities, and support for Indigenous and LGBTQIA+ communities. Highlights include The Good Grocer for a dignified shopping experience, Amazon Creations Corner for arts and crafts, a wellness hub, and spa services.

Plus, they’re committed to providing long-term help through mentoring and tutoring.

This year’s festival aims to help up to 4,000 marginalised individuals in Melbourne, with donations from Amazon Au, Spec Savers, and Converse Au. It’s all about spreading kindness and bringing people together in hope and celebration.

Reflecting on the festival’s impact, co-founder Jessie McLachlan, shares, “A little girl in her sparkly new pair of Converse shoes said to me, she had her happy feet on. These were her very first pair of shoes, a simple gift that brought immeasurable joy – this is the WHY behind Altru Festival. A testament to the transformative power of every act of kindness, and every note of music played, uniting us in hope and celebration.”

Altru Festival

Saturday, April 27th

Alexandra Gardens, Naarm/Melbourne, VIC



Information via @wearealtru and at www.wearealtru.com.

Lineup

DJ sets from Love Marco, David Subritzky, & Kayla Bruno