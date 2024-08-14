The first lineup for ALWAYS LIVE 2024 is here.
The largest event of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere, ALWAYS LIVE will return for its third year to Victoria for a massive 17-day statewide celebration of contemporary live music this November and December.
Over 289 artists will descend on Victoria for ALWAYS LIVE 2024, with 35% of the program set to take place in regional parts of the state.
Highlights of this year’s program include the following:
The Offspring: The US punk-rock icons will perform a special one-off show at The Forum in an exclusive ANZ offering for fans.
Jack White: The White Stripes bluesman will return to the very venue, The Corner Hotel, where he wrote the classic guitar riff for “Seven Nation Army” back in 2002.
Tina Arena: The timeless singer will celebrate the 30th anniversary of her album Don’t Ask with a special show at Mornington Racecourse, featuring Daryl Braithwaite and other Australian music legends.
BLAKTIVISM: This powerful event returns to Hamer Hall featuring an all-star lineup of First Nations artists, headlined by Baker Boy.
Chet Faker: The Royal Botanic Gardens will host Faker’s 20th anniversary show, marking a decade since the release of his seminal, award-winning album Built on Glass.
Check out the full ALWAYS LIVE 2024 program below. Find out more about the event here.
Matt Gudinski, Chair of ALWAYS LIVE, shares: “This year’s ALWAYS LIVE program not only reinforces our status as the music capital of Australia but brings an extraordinary array of unique and exclusive experiences to audiences across the State. I am incredibly proud to be part of delivering this year’s program, and continuing to build the legacy of ALWAYS LIVE. It’s a privilege to contribute to Victoria’s rich music history and to support our live music sector.”
ALWAYS LIVE, JOF and Bunjil Place present GarageBand Info Session
Sun 22 Sept: Bunjil Place, Narre Warren
ALWAYS LIVE ON SUNRISE
Fri 22 Nov: Queen Vic Market, Melbourne, artist to be announced
GabaMusik, ALWAYS LIVE & Arts Centre Melbourne present BLAKTIVISM with BakerBoy, Bart Willoughby, Yung Warriors, Selwyn Burns, Amos Roach, Robbie Thorpe, Kulin Nations Songwomen, Deline Briscoe, Suga Cane Mamas, Tasman Keith, Brothers in Arms, Yirrmal and special guests
Fri 22 Nov: Arts Centre Melbourne, Melbourne CBD
ALWAYS LIVE, MG Live & Roundhouse Entertainment present Live at the Gardens with Chet Faker, Mildlife and special guests
Fri 22 Nov: Royal Botanical Gardens, Melbourne
ALWAYS LIVE and Handsome Tours present ALWAYS LIVE at Max Watts with Anees (USA) and PANIA
Fri 22 Nov: Max Watts, Melbourne
ALWAYS LIVE and Summer Camp present ‘TRAMP’, a queer party at PICA with Róisín Murphy (IRE Club Set), Rico Nasty (USA), Bimini (UK DJ), Jaguar (UK), TheBig Wett Absolute (UK) XXXperience with 13, Alex Morris, Alfie D’Elia, Ballroom Naarm, Bendy Ben,Bertie, Bruno Salsicce, Club Confide, Daws, Dirty Versache, DJ Gay Dad, Eros Dancers, Fried Pork Chop, Jandruze, John Pants, Kimboclat, Kitty Obsidian, Milo Hartill, Prozac, Simple, Soju Gang, Sophie Forest, Steve, Stevies Partner
Fri 22 Nov: PICA (Port Melbourne Industrial Centre for the Arts), Port Melbourne
Róisín Murphy exclusive to Victoria
ALWAYS LIVE and Bush Music Fund present Ripple Effect with Amos Roach
Fri 22 Nov: The Bridge Hotel, Castlemaine
Sat 23 Nov: The Shed, Pig & Whistle, Main Ridge with special guest Nola Lauch
Sun 24 Nov: Northcote Social Club, Northcote
Mon 25 Nov: Murran First Nations Hub, Geelong
ALWAYS LIVE and triple j Unearthed present The Push All-Ages Tour
Fri 22 Nov: The Rions, South Summit, Jem Cassar-Daley and special guests at The Maydale Pavilion, Horsham Showgrounds, Horsham
Sun 24 Nov: November: Pacific Avenue, Teenage Joans and special guests at Vine Hotel, Wangaratta
Fri 29 Nov: DICE, Good Sniff and special guests at Geelong West Town Hall, Geelong
Sat 30 Nov: JACOTÉNE,Becca Hatch, INKABEEx FLEWNT and special guests at Bendigo Neighbourhood Hub, Bendigo
ALWAYS LIVE at The Workers Club with Beers & Tears Live Podcast Recording hosted by Victoria Kozbanis and special guests
Sat 23 Nov: The Workers Club, Fitzroy
ALWAYS LIVE at Persa celebrating the Tibi Agency 1st birthday with special guests
Sat 23 Nov: Persa, Fitzroy
ALWAYS LIVE, Metro Trains Melbourne and PBS present End of the Line in Belgrave
Sat 23 Nov: Cnr Burwood Highway and Terrys Ave, Belgrave: The Slingers with FOOLS, Madi Colville-Walker and Terra Rouge
ALWAYS LIVE and Lulie Tavern present LuliePalooza 2024 with Starcrawler (USA), Cash Savage & The Last Drinks, Battlesnake, Gooch Palms,Eagle & the Worm, Batpiss, Skyscraper Stan, Platonic Sex, Hana & Jessie Lee’s Bad Habits, The Miffs, Jaded & Milly Strange and House of Cheese DJs
Sat 23 Nov: Lulie Street & Victoria Park, Abbotsford
ALWAYS LIVE and Lulie Tavern present LuliePalooza Afterparty with Gooch Palms DJs and Tiny Dancer
Sat 23 Nov: Lulie Tavern, Abbotsford
An ALWAYS LIVE & Untitled Group event Anyma presents Genesys — Melbourne / Naarm with special guests
Sat 23 Nov: Flemington Racecourse
Exclusive to Victoria
ALWAYS LIVE and NGV Australia present Emma Donovan & Friends: Live and Acoustic with Emma Donovan, Deline Briscoe, David Arden, Candice Lorrae and Jayden Lillyst
Sun 24 Nov: The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia, Fed Square
ALWAYS LIVE and Gaba Musik presents ALWAYS LIVE at The Curtin ‘Meganesia’ with Tasman Keith, Sorong Samarai, SpriggaMek (PNG), Desiz (PNG), Deline Briscoe and special guests
Sun 24 Nov: The Curtin, Carlton
ALWAYS LIVE and Roundhouse Entertainment present Live at the Gardens with Tash Sultana with Coterie, South Summit and Little Green
Sun 24 Nov: Royal Botanical Gardens, Melbourne
ALWAYS LIVE and Destroy All Lines present The Offspring (USA) ‘Lightit Up’ with special guests
Sun 24 Nov: Forum Theatre, Melbourne CBD
Exclusive to Victoria
ALWAYS LIVE and Frontier Touring present St. Vincent (USA) with special guests
Mon 25 Nov: Palais Theatre, St Kilda
Tue 26 Nov: Her Majesty’s Theatre, Ballarat
Exclusive to Victoria
ALWAYS LIVE and Lonely Lands Agency present Yarns andYodels, Gippsland with Brad Cox, Gena Rose Bruce and special guests
Wed 27 Nov: Wonthaggi Union Community Arts Centre, Wonthaggi Thu 28 Nov: Gippsland Performing Arts Centre, Traralgon Fri 29 Nov: The Wedge Performing Art Centre, Sale
Sat 30 Nov: Waterwheel Tavern, Lake Tyers
ALWAYS LIVE An Intimate Audience with St. Vincent (USA) presented by Crown and Frontier Touring
Thu 28 Nov: Crown Aviary, Melbourne
Exclusive to Victoria
ALWAYS LIVE presents ALWAYS LIVE at Shotkickers with INKABEE x FLEWNT and special guests
Fri 29 Nov: Shotkickers, Thornbury
ALWAYS LIVE, Metro Trains Melbourne, Frankston City Council and PBS presents End of Tthe Line in Frankston
Sat 30 Nov: Playne Street, Frankston: Cash Savage & The Last Drinks with FullMoon FlowerBand, Kiwat Kennell and Erica Avenue
ALWAYS LIVEand The Boite present Boite Voices Maiem – Songs of the Torres Strait Islands with Deb Lowah Clark and special guests
Sat 30 Nov: Melbourne Recital Hall, Southbank
Sun 1 Dec: The Goods Shed Terminus Theatre, Ballarat
ALWAYS LIVE and Ground Control Music present ALWAYS LIVE at The Toff with Eleanor Jawurlngali and Ray Dimakarri Dixon
Fri 29 Nov: The Toff in Town, Melbourne
ALWAYS LIVE and Jamaican Music and Food Festival present ALWAYS LIVE at Q Room with Anthony B (JA), DJ Banna (JA) and special guests
Sat 30 Nov: Qroom, Thomastown
ALWAYS LIVE and Dug By Us present ALWAYS LIVE at The Workers Club with Dug By Us hosted by Cassie Walker & Chris Holland and house band The Naysayers and special guests – Live Podcast Recording
Sat 30 Nov: The Workers Club, Fitzroy
ALWAYS LIVE and GRID Series present ALWAYS LIVE at the Barwon Club with GRID featuring Baraka The kid, Wild Gloriosa, Ridzyray, Daisy Kilbourne and Manny Lado
Sat 30 Nov: Barwon Club, South Geelong
ALWAYS LIVE and WB Place Entertainment present ALWAYS LIVE at The Evelyn: The Dragons of RNB, curated by Keiynan Lonsdale
Sat 30 Nov: The Evelyn, Fitzroy
ALWAYS LIVE and Handsome Touring present ALWAYS LIVE at The Corner with Bôa (UK) and special guests
Sun 1 Dec: The Corner Hotel, Richmond
ALWAYS LIVE and Handsome Touring present Andy Shauf (CAN) and special guests
Tue 3 Dec: The Corner Hotel, Richmond
Thur 5 Dec: Volta, Ballarat
Fri 6 Dec: Theatre Royal, Castlemaine
ALWAYS LIVE and Jamaican Music and Food Festival present ALWAYS LIVE at the Barwon Club with Anthony B (JA), DJ Banna (JA) and special guests
Wed 4 Dec: Barwon Club, South Geelong
ALWAYS LIVE presents ALWAYS LIVE at Theatre Royal with Sarah Blasko with Jacob Diamond
Thu 5 Dec: Theatre Royal, Castlemaine
ALWAYS LIVE presents ALWAYS LIVE at Northcote Theatre with Sarah Blasko with Queenie
Fri 6 Dec: Northcote Theatre, Northcote
ALWAYS LIVE, The Hills Are Alive and Lonely Lands Agency present Folk Sounds with Steph Strings, Didirri and Kee’ahn
Thu 5 Dec: Riverview Tavern, Tarwin Lower
Fri 6 Dec: Maffco Brewery & Distillery, Maffra
Sat 7 Dec: Waterwheel Tavern, Lake Tyers
Sun 8 Dec: Phillip Island Winery, Phillip Island
ALWAYS LIVE and Frontier Touring present Missy Higgins ‘The Second Act Tour 2024 – Celebrating 20 years of The Sound of White’ The Encore with Dan Sultan and Mia Wray
Fri 6 Dec: Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne
ALWAYS LIVE and Frontier Touring present Jack White (USA) and special guests
Fri 6 Dec: Civic Hall, Ballarat
Sat 7 Dec: Corner Hotel
ALWAYS LIVE, JOF and Bunjil Place present GarageBand
Sat 7 Dec: Bunjil Place, Narre Warren
ALWAYS LIVE and Stick Mareebo Productions present Jamaican Music and Food Festival with Anthony B (JA) DJ Banna (JA) FlamesEye (JA), Fitzroy Lee (JA), Adrians Wall, Anitra, Bellyas, Dub Koala, Dub Dahlia, Miss Fee, Mohair Slim, King Ru, Queen Big Punch, (NZ) Rudi Sound, Stryka d & Nadine Rub A Dub, General Purpose, Man Run Riddi, Dub Provider, Loard Vadher, Jack Attack, Deco ZYMM(WA), Jc Crooks (NSW) Kase, Outsider, Daphne, DJ Sepia, Quashani Bahd, Rick Howe, DJ Dazz, Sista Sara, Ras Jahknow Band, GAIA The Band, Skabhangers, Paulo Almedia, Shabba African Star Dance & Drumming and special guests
Sat 7 Dec: Seaworks, Williamstown
ALWAYS LIVE and Face to Face Touring present Tina Arena and RichardMarx (USA) with special guests Daryl Braithwaite, Kate Ceberano, 1927 and Southern Sons ‘DON’T ASK…AGAIN’; Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of ‘Don’t Ask’
Sat 7 Dec: Mornington Racecourse, Mornington
ALWAYS LIVE, Skinnyfish Music and Fed Square present Yerambooee with Aunty Joy Murphy and DonWiniba with Yolŋu performers, Wurrundjeri dancers, Djirri Djirri dancers, Bandok Tati and special guests
Sat 7 Dec: Fed Square, Melbourne CBD
ALWAYS LIVE, JOF and Fed Square present GarageBand
Sun 8 Dec: Fed Square, Melbourne CBD
ALWAYS LIVE at The Chapel 25th year anniversary presented with Media Heads in collaboration with Thousand Words Productions
With Bird of Tokyo and more details TBC at Chapel Off Chapel, Prahan