The first lineup for ALWAYS LIVE 2024 is here.

The largest event of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere, ALWAYS LIVE will return for its third year to Victoria for a massive 17-day statewide celebration of contemporary live music this November and December.

Over 289 artists will descend on Victoria for ALWAYS LIVE 2024, with 35% of the program set to take place in regional parts of the state.

Highlights of this year’s program include the following:

The Offspring: The US punk-rock icons will perform a special one-off show at The Forum in an exclusive ANZ offering for fans.

Jack White: The White Stripes bluesman will return to the very venue, The Corner Hotel, where he wrote the classic guitar riff for “Seven Nation Army” back in 2002.

Tina Arena: The timeless singer will celebrate the 30th anniversary of her album Don’t Ask with a special show at Mornington Racecourse, featuring Daryl Braithwaite and other Australian music legends.

BLAKTIVISM: This powerful event returns to Hamer Hall featuring an all-star lineup of First Nations artists, headlined by Baker Boy.

Chet Faker: The Royal Botanic Gardens will host Faker’s 20th anniversary show, marking a decade since the release of his seminal, award-winning album Built on Glass.

Check out the full ALWAYS LIVE 2024 program below.

Matt Gudinski, Chair of ALWAYS LIVE, shares: “This year’s ALWAYS LIVE program not only reinforces our status as the music capital of Australia but brings an extraordinary array of unique and exclusive experiences to audiences across the State. I am incredibly proud to be part of delivering this year’s program, and continuing to build the legacy of ALWAYS LIVE. It’s a privilege to contribute to Victoria’s rich music history and to support our live music sector.”

ALWAYS LIVE, JOF and Bunjil Place present GarageBand Info Session

Sun 22 Sept: Bunjil Place, Narre Warren

ALWAYS LIVE ON SUNRISE

Fri 22 Nov: Queen Vic Market, Melbourne, artist to be announced

GabaMusik, ALWAYS LIVE & Arts Centre Melbourne present BLAKTIVISM with BakerBoy, Bart Willoughby, Yung Warriors, Selwyn Burns, Amos Roach, Robbie Thorpe, Kulin Nations Songwomen, Deline Briscoe, Suga Cane Mamas, Tasman Keith, Brothers in Arms, Yirrmal and special guests

Fri 22 Nov: Arts Centre Melbourne, Melbourne CBD

ALWAYS LIVE, MG Live & Roundhouse Entertainment present Live at the Gardens with Chet Faker, Mildlife and special guests

Fri 22 Nov: Royal Botanical Gardens, Melbourne

ALWAYS LIVE and Handsome Tours present ALWAYS LIVE at Max Watts with Anees (USA) and PANIA

Fri 22 Nov: Max Watts, Melbourne

ALWAYS LIVE and Summer Camp present ‘TRAMP’, a queer party at PICA with Róisín Murphy (IRE Club Set), Rico Nasty (USA), Bimini (UK DJ), Jaguar (UK), TheBig Wett Absolute (UK) XXXperience with 13, Alex Morris, Alfie D’Elia, Ballroom Naarm, Bendy Ben,Bertie, Bruno Salsicce, Club Confide, Daws, Dirty Versache, DJ Gay Dad, Eros Dancers, Fried Pork Chop, Jandruze, John Pants, Kimboclat, Kitty Obsidian, Milo Hartill, Prozac, Simple, Soju Gang, Sophie Forest, Steve, Stevies Partner

Fri 22 Nov: PICA (Port Melbourne Industrial Centre for the Arts), Port Melbourne

Róisín Murphy exclusive to Victoria

ALWAYS LIVE and Bush Music Fund present Ripple Effect with Amos Roach

Fri 22 Nov: The Bridge Hotel, Castlemaine

Sat 23 Nov: The Shed, Pig & Whistle, Main Ridge with special guest Nola Lauch

Sun 24 Nov: Northcote Social Club, Northcote

Mon 25 Nov: Murran First Nations Hub, Geelong

ALWAYS LIVE and triple j Unearthed present The Push All-Ages Tour

Fri 22 Nov: The Rions, South Summit, Jem Cassar-Daley and special guests at The Maydale Pavilion, Horsham Showgrounds, Horsham

Sun 24 Nov: November: Pacific Avenue, Teenage Joans and special guests at Vine Hotel, Wangaratta

Fri 29 Nov: DICE, Good Sniff and special guests at Geelong West Town Hall, Geelong

Sat 30 Nov: JACOTÉNE,Becca Hatch, INKABEEx FLEWNT and special guests at Bendigo Neighbourhood Hub, Bendigo

ALWAYS LIVE at The Workers Club with Beers & Tears Live Podcast Recording hosted by Victoria Kozbanis and special guests

Sat 23 Nov: The Workers Club, Fitzroy

ALWAYS LIVE at Persa celebrating the Tibi Agency 1st birthday with special guests

Sat 23 Nov: Persa, Fitzroy

ALWAYS LIVE, Metro Trains Melbourne and PBS present End of the Line in Belgrave

Sat 23 Nov: Cnr Burwood Highway and Terrys Ave, Belgrave: The Slingers with FOOLS, Madi Colville-Walker and Terra Rouge

ALWAYS LIVE and Lulie Tavern present LuliePalooza 2024 with Starcrawler (USA), Cash Savage & The Last Drinks, Battlesnake, Gooch Palms,Eagle & the Worm, Batpiss, Skyscraper Stan, Platonic Sex, Hana & Jessie Lee’s Bad Habits, The Miffs, Jaded & Milly Strange and House of Cheese DJs

Sat 23 Nov: Lulie Street & Victoria Park, Abbotsford

ALWAYS LIVE and Lulie Tavern present LuliePalooza Afterparty with Gooch Palms DJs and Tiny Dancer

Sat 23 Nov: Lulie Tavern, Abbotsford

An ALWAYS LIVE & Untitled Group event Anyma presents Genesys — Melbourne / Naarm with special guests

Sat 23 Nov: Flemington Racecourse

Exclusive to Victoria

ALWAYS LIVE and NGV Australia present Emma Donovan & Friends: Live and Acoustic with Emma Donovan, Deline Briscoe, David Arden, Candice Lorrae and Jayden Lillyst

Sun 24 Nov: The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia, Fed Square

ALWAYS LIVE and Gaba Musik presents ALWAYS LIVE at The Curtin ‘Meganesia’ with Tasman Keith, Sorong Samarai, SpriggaMek (PNG), Desiz (PNG), Deline Briscoe and special guests

Sun 24 Nov: The Curtin, Carlton

ALWAYS LIVE and Roundhouse Entertainment present Live at the Gardens with Tash Sultana with Coterie, South Summit and Little Green

Sun 24 Nov: Royal Botanical Gardens, Melbourne

ALWAYS LIVE and Destroy All Lines present The Offspring (USA) ‘Lightit Up’ with special guests

Sun 24 Nov: Forum Theatre, Melbourne CBD

Exclusive to Victoria

ALWAYS LIVE and Frontier Touring present St. Vincent (USA) with special guests

Mon 25 Nov: Palais Theatre, St Kilda

Tue 26 Nov: Her Majesty’s Theatre, Ballarat

Exclusive to Victoria

ALWAYS LIVE and Lonely Lands Agency present Yarns andYodels, Gippsland with Brad Cox, Gena Rose Bruce and special guests

Wed 27 Nov: Wonthaggi Union Community Arts Centre, Wonthaggi Thu 28 Nov: Gippsland Performing Arts Centre, Traralgon Fri 29 Nov: The Wedge Performing Art Centre, Sale

Sat 30 Nov: Waterwheel Tavern, Lake Tyers

ALWAYS LIVE An Intimate Audience with St. Vincent (USA) presented by Crown and Frontier Touring

Thu 28 Nov: Crown Aviary, Melbourne

Exclusive to Victoria

ALWAYS LIVE presents ALWAYS LIVE at Shotkickers with INKABEE x FLEWNT and special guests

Fri 29 Nov: Shotkickers, Thornbury

ALWAYS LIVE, Metro Trains Melbourne, Frankston City Council and PBS presents End of Tthe Line in Frankston

Sat 30 Nov: Playne Street, Frankston: Cash Savage & The Last Drinks with FullMoon FlowerBand, Kiwat Kennell and Erica Avenue

ALWAYS LIVEand The Boite present Boite Voices Maiem – Songs of the Torres Strait Islands with Deb Lowah Clark and special guests

Sat 30 Nov: Melbourne Recital Hall, Southbank

Sun 1 Dec: The Goods Shed Terminus Theatre, Ballarat

ALWAYS LIVE and Ground Control Music present ALWAYS LIVE at The Toff with Eleanor Jawurlngali and Ray Dimakarri Dixon

Fri 29 Nov: The Toff in Town, Melbourne

ALWAYS LIVE and Jamaican Music and Food Festival present ALWAYS LIVE at Q Room with Anthony B (JA), DJ Banna (JA) and special guests

Sat 30 Nov: Qroom, Thomastown

ALWAYS LIVE and Dug By Us present ALWAYS LIVE at The Workers Club with Dug By Us hosted by Cassie Walker & Chris Holland and house band The Naysayers and special guests – Live Podcast Recording

Sat 30 Nov: The Workers Club, Fitzroy

ALWAYS LIVE and GRID Series present ALWAYS LIVE at the Barwon Club with GRID featuring Baraka The kid, Wild Gloriosa, Ridzyray, Daisy Kilbourne and Manny Lado

Sat 30 Nov: Barwon Club, South Geelong

ALWAYS LIVE and WB Place Entertainment present ALWAYS LIVE at The Evelyn: The Dragons of RNB, curated by Keiynan Lonsdale

Sat 30 Nov: The Evelyn, Fitzroy

ALWAYS LIVE and Handsome Touring present ALWAYS LIVE at The Corner with Bôa (UK) and special guests

Sun 1 Dec: The Corner Hotel, Richmond

ALWAYS LIVE and Handsome Touring present Andy Shauf (CAN) and special guests

Tue 3 Dec: The Corner Hotel, Richmond

Thur 5 Dec: Volta, Ballarat

Fri 6 Dec: Theatre Royal, Castlemaine

ALWAYS LIVE and Jamaican Music and Food Festival present ALWAYS LIVE at the Barwon Club with Anthony B (JA), DJ Banna (JA) and special guests

Wed 4 Dec: Barwon Club, South Geelong

ALWAYS LIVE presents ALWAYS LIVE at Theatre Royal with Sarah Blasko with Jacob Diamond

Thu 5 Dec: Theatre Royal, Castlemaine

ALWAYS LIVE presents ALWAYS LIVE at Northcote Theatre with Sarah Blasko with Queenie

Fri 6 Dec: Northcote Theatre, Northcote

ALWAYS LIVE, The Hills Are Alive and Lonely Lands Agency present Folk Sounds with Steph Strings, Didirri and Kee’ahn

Thu 5 Dec: Riverview Tavern, Tarwin Lower

Fri 6 Dec: Maffco Brewery & Distillery, Maffra

Sat 7 Dec: Waterwheel Tavern, Lake Tyers

Sun 8 Dec: Phillip Island Winery, Phillip Island

ALWAYS LIVE and Frontier Touring present Missy Higgins ‘The Second Act Tour 2024 – Celebrating 20 years of The Sound of White’ The Encore with Dan Sultan and Mia Wray

Fri 6 Dec: Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

ALWAYS LIVE and Frontier Touring present Jack White (USA) and special guests

Fri 6 Dec: Civic Hall, Ballarat

Sat 7 Dec: Corner Hotel

ALWAYS LIVE, JOF and Bunjil Place present GarageBand

Sat 7 Dec: Bunjil Place, Narre Warren

ALWAYS LIVE and Stick Mareebo Productions present Jamaican Music and Food Festival with Anthony B (JA) DJ Banna (JA) FlamesEye (JA), Fitzroy Lee (JA), Adrians Wall, Anitra, Bellyas, Dub Koala, Dub Dahlia, Miss Fee, Mohair Slim, King Ru, Queen Big Punch, (NZ) Rudi Sound, Stryka d & Nadine Rub A Dub, General Purpose, Man Run Riddi, Dub Provider, Loard Vadher, Jack Attack, Deco ZYMM(WA), Jc Crooks (NSW) Kase, Outsider, Daphne, DJ Sepia, Quashani Bahd, Rick Howe, DJ Dazz, Sista Sara, Ras Jahknow Band, GAIA The Band, Skabhangers, Paulo Almedia, Shabba African Star Dance & Drumming and special guests

Sat 7 Dec: Seaworks, Williamstown

ALWAYS LIVE and Face to Face Touring present Tina Arena and RichardMarx (USA) with special guests Daryl Braithwaite, Kate Ceberano, 1927 and Southern Sons ‘DON’T ASK…AGAIN’; Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of ‘Don’t Ask’

Sat 7 Dec: Mornington Racecourse, Mornington

ALWAYS LIVE, Skinnyfish Music and Fed Square present Yerambooee with Aunty Joy Murphy and DonWiniba with Yolŋu performers, Wurrundjeri dancers, Djirri Djirri dancers, Bandok Tati and special guests

Sat 7 Dec: Fed Square, Melbourne CBD

ALWAYS LIVE, JOF and Fed Square present GarageBand

Sun 8 Dec: Fed Square, Melbourne CBD

ALWAYS LIVE at The Chapel 25th year anniversary presented with Media Heads in collaboration with Thousand Words Productions

With Bird of Tokyo and more details TBC at Chapel Off Chapel, Prahan