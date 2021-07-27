Amber Rose has blasted rappers T.I and DaBaby, after the former defended the latter’s homophobic rant during his performance at Miami festival Rolling Loud.

DaBaby drew backlash after he was heard telling the crowd at the festival, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up.

“Ladies, if your pussy smell like water, put your cellphone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

DaBaby this is weird to say?? Wth. pic.twitter.com/MDBQEZ2NsA — ➰ᴺᴹ (@KingSeanSwae) July 26, 2021

T.I. came to the defence of DaBaby during an IGTV video shared earlier today in a video that saw the rapper compare DaBaby’s Rolling Loud speech to Lil Nas X’s new ‘Industry Baby’ video — arguing that DaBaby has a right to express his opinion.

“If you gonna have the Lil Nas X video and him living his truth, you gonna damn sure have people like DaBaby who gonna speak their truth,” he said. “Ain’t nothing wrong with none of it, it ain’t got to be no hate — it’s all honesty. Everybody living in their truth.”

“Social media’s full of confusion,” T.I. continued.

“Words are often misconstrued. And to be honest with you, if homosexuals have more rights than heterosexual people just say that. Let’s let that be the law, is that the law? I just feel like, I respect gays, especially the ones who have the courage and bravery to step out and live in their truth.”

His retort didn’t sit well with activist Amber Rose, who soon took to her Instagram Stories to blast both rappers.

“What in the homophobia???” she wrote. “Y’all are so mad that @lilnasx is fucking winning! To be this homophobic feels like they are battling something internally. This is not equality this is hatred. Period.”

She added in a separate post, “I’m an activist first and foremost this is why I started my slutwalk for EVERYONE to come and feel comfortable in their own skin! This perpetuates hate and violence! I stand with the LGBTQ Community.

“We should all feel safe at a concert no matter what our status is, who we love or who we wanna give head to.”

