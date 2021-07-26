Rapper DaBaby has been blasted on social media for bringing Tory Lanez on stage at Rolling Loud after Megan The Stallion’s set.

During his set at the Miami festival, Lanez – the rapper accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot last year – appeared on stage in a jumbo suit.

“I’ll give somebody out here a million dollars if they can guess who in here,” DaBaby told the crowd before Tory took off the mask.

“I got a million dollars right now if you can guess who… Who you think?”

DaBaby just brought out Tory Lanez during his Rolling Loud set. Megan Thee Stallion performed before him pic.twitter.com/MFx2MNeisR — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 26, 2021 Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The pair launched into a performance of his track ‘SKAT’ shortly after DaBaby performed ‘Cry Baby’, Megan’s single that featuring the Charlotte rapper.

Understandably, fans were majorly pissed at the blatant disrespect towards Megan Thee Stallion, seeing as she had performed at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens just prior to Lanez’ guest appearance with DaBaby.

One Twitter user fumed: “Dababy bringing Tory Lanez out right after Megan Thee Stallion performed is not petty, it’s evil. Tory shot that girl. He literally tried to harm that girl. This ain’t no rap beef quit trying to minimize what Tory did to that girl.”

Twitter seeing Dababy bring out tory lanez after playing megan's crybaby pic.twitter.com/y3MtvWXz9H — Koalaツ | LILUZIVERT (@PapaKoalaYT) July 26, 2021

DaBaby and Tory Lanez on stage deciding who’s the bigger clown pic.twitter.com/CBwntyLQGP — Bazinga (@BBingBBoom7) July 26, 2021

It seems someone in the crowd wasn’t too pleased either, as a rogue shoe was later thrown at DaBaby during his performance, narrowly missing his head.

Whoever threw that shoe at dababy, you are doing the Lords work. 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/YWAwfFQAAl — Jameson (@OnlyFans____) July 26, 2021

Back in August, Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram Live to confirm to fans what most already thought – that rapper Tory Lanez was the one who was responsible for shooting her in the foot in July last year.

“Tory shot me,” she said, adding, “You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and shit.”

“Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you’re dragging it.”

The Houston rapper denied rumours she physically assaulted Lanez prior to being shot, adding that another rumour claiming that the argument was over Kylie Jenner was also untrue.

“I never hit you. Motherfuckers were like, ‘Oh she’s mad ’cause he’s trying to fuck with Kylie Jenner.’ No, I wasn’t,” she continued. “You shot me.”

She went on to detail what happened that evening, saying there were two other people – Lanez’s security and her friend – in the car prior to the shooting. Meg said that after everyone began arguing, she attempted to leave the car, which is when Lanez allegedly shot her.

“I get out the car … I don’t want to argue anymore,” she said. “I get out. I’m walking away. This n***a, from out the back seat of the car, starts shooting me. You shot me! I didn’t get cut by no glass.”

Meg then explained why she initially didn’t identify Lanez as the culprit to the police.

“The police come, I’m scared. All this shit going on with the police? The police are shooting motherfuckers for anything,” she continued. “The police are literally killing Black people for no motherfucking reason.”

“You think I’m about to tell the police that we—n***as, us Black people—got a gun in the car?” she said. “You want me to tell them we got in a gun in a car so they can shoot all of us up? N***a, I’m scared … Why the fuck would I tell [the police] somebody got a gun in this car and this n***a shot me? So I can get shot, you can shot, she can get shot, he can get shot?”

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out ‘Cry Baby’ (feat. DaBaby) by Megan Thee Stallion: