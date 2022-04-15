After staying silent for some time, Amina Mauddi has addressed the rumours surrounding A$AP Rocky, Rihanna, and herself.

It’s been a turbulent 24 hours for the trio of Amina Maudi, Rihanna, and A$AP Rocky as a blogger recently posted a rumour to Twitter that an affair had occurred between Rocky and Maudi causing the former to split with Rihanna.

Amina posted this message to her Instagram story and on Twitter today, April 15th, 2022, denouncing the rumours and asking that A$AP Rocky and Rihanna may be allowed to go back to their own affairs.

“I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. I initially assumed that this fake gossip – fabricated with such malicious intent – would not be taken seriously.

However, in the last 24h I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life.

Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for. While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business – I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend!

Amina”

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

According to a new source from TMZ, a source that is reportedly close to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s camp, all of the rumours are 100% false. They specified that both the cheating and the breakup rumours are false and unfounded. The source first said, “100% false on both counts,” and then added, “1 million percent not true. They’re fine.”

Rihanna is currently pregnant with the rapper’s child and is expected to give birth next month.

Yesterday, a tweet went viral claiming that A$AP had cheated on Rihanna with Muaddi. Muaddi was responsible for designing footwear for Rihanna’s company Fenty and the singer has even been frequently pictured wearing the custom shoes from her own label.

Amina was responsible for designing Fenty’s footwear offering and Rihanna is often seen in custom shoes from her own label. — LOUIS (@LOUIS_via_ROMA) April 14, 2022

Influencer LOUIS noticed that Rihanna had unfollowed Muaddi since the rumour exploded. However, the ‘Rude Boy’ singer still follows ASAP and Muaddi still follows Rihanna.