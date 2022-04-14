Rumours are spreading wildly that Rihanna has split from ASAP Rocky, and people on the internet are seriously struggling to handle the news.

According to the allegations, the pop superstar decided to drop her partner after discovering that he had cheated on her with shoe designer Amina Muaddi. Muaddi was responsible for designing Fenty’s footwear offering and Rihanna’s even often seen in custom shoes from her own label.

Without planning an official announcement, they took to the cold New York City streets, stylishly sauntering through the wintery streets of Harlem with her stomach bare for the paparazzi to snap.

Amina was responsible for designing Fenty’s footwear offering and Rihanna is often seen in custom shoes from her own label. — LOUIS (@LOUIS_via_ROMA) April 14, 2022

That’s why fans are incredulous that their relationship potentially appears to be over. “I know ASAP Rocky didn’t have the audacity to cheat on Rihanna,” wrote one Twitter user. “Cheating on Rihanna has to be the biggest fumble in fumble history,” wrote another.

“Even serial cheaters don’t understand how and why ASAP Rocky would cheat on Rihanna,” wondered someone else. “Women are about to hate man 10x more than ever,” insisted another. “ASAP Rocky cheating on Rihanna is a crime someone call the police, he deserves to be in prison.” mocked another Twitter user.

Lots of other people brought Drake into the equation. “Drake after hearing Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are no longer together,” wrote someone on Twitter, accompanied by a picture of Drizzy screaming in happiness. Another fan jokingly posted a picture of Drake typing away on a laptop, pretending that the rapper was responsible for the breakup rumours.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring you any confirmation of the Rihanna and Rocky rumours.

Twitter when someone ask where did they get the news that Rihanna and Asap Rocky broke up pic.twitter.com/5XNSAej4lL — Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) April 14, 2022

me after hearing Rihanna and asap rocky split pic.twitter.com/0BA5CDSn7k — Septimus Prime 🇸🇱 (@septimusajprime) April 14, 2022

i know ASAP Rocky didn’t have the audacity to cheat on rihanna. it can’t be true or possible tf — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) April 14, 2022

Drake after hearing Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are no longer together pic.twitter.com/nsyaoqOYpc — Frenchkind🗿 (@o6inna) April 14, 2022

Even serial cheaters dont understand how and why Asap Rocky would cheat on Rihanna pic.twitter.com/qgZBJMa1I5 — DawieSA (@DawieChetty) April 14, 2022

Asap Rocky cheated on Rihanna,women are about to hate man 10x more than ever. pic.twitter.com/jnYPSdMORx — 😎🤫LESEDI (@LesediNkosana) April 14, 2022

“ASAP Rocky… is cheating… on Rihanna… with… Amina Muaddi, yea, that’ll get the people going” pic.twitter.com/QGPRVQfqzt — jobu tapaki stan account (@writerbxtch) April 14, 2022

Twitter finding out ASAP Rocky cheated on Rihanna pic.twitter.com/Dl3EfAM6LZ — 🥶🔥 (@IonCheat) April 14, 2022