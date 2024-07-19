Update 11.15am, Friday, 19th July: Ahren Stringer issues a new update on whether he will join Amity Affliction on their upcoming tour dates. “I’m definitely not”.

Chaos reigns in The Amity Affliction camp on the status of bass player Ahren Stringer.

With a major European run booked from next week, and a homecoming jaunt later in the year, the metalcore juggernauts are staying tight-lipped on their touring lineup.

Just days out from the band’s European opener at Germany’s Wacken festival, Stringer, who also provides clean vocals to the band’s sound, has said the spot is his and he plans to take it.

In a response to a follower on social media, Stringer wrote that he would “100%” be with the band.

At the time of writing, The Amity Affliction has yet to comment on his position in the lineup.

Stringer’s post, which has been screengrabbed and can be seen below, has since been deleted.

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

It’s a similar story with an upcoming national tour of Australia. Slated to start November 8th at Brisbane’s Riverstage, a follower posted on Amity’s official Instagram account, asking whether Ahren would be in the fold. The bass player responded with a thumbs-up emoji.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ spoke with a representative for the band, who declined to comment.

A popular, talismanic figure in the band, Stringer and AA have not been singing from the same hymn sheet of late.

Back in May, AA issued a statement to announce that True North’s Tim Beken would take-on four-string duties for the rockers’ remaining North America tour dates.

“In what is the most heartbreaking news, we have to tell you that Ahren won’t be joining us on the remainder of our North American tour dates,” the statement read. Beken would join the bad for “all upcoming shows until Ahren returns,” the message reads. “This decision is in the best interest of Ahren’s mental health and well-being. He is returning to Australia to address his struggle with addiction and get the support he needs.”

Soon after that statement was distributed the announcement, Stringer issued a response that disputed the official line.

“I was booted from the tour with no warning whatsoever I did absolutely nothing wrong but I wish you guys all the best in the future.”

In an attempt to clarity the situation, frontman Joel Birch stepped out with his own social post, noting the decision was made in Stringer’s best interests.

“I can’t wait to have you back. I’m crushed, but we have made the right move for our dear friend’s health. This fucking sucks, but we carry on, and we owe a huge thank you to True North for loaning us Tim temporarily. Ahren is not being replaced, ever, everything is temporary. Thank you for understanding.”

Soon after Rolling Stone AU NZ published its update, Stringer made a u-turn on his touring plans. “I’m definitely not,” he writes on social media.

With a string of awards and chart-topping albums, The Amity Affliction are one of the most popular heavy bands to emerge from Australia.

Emerging in 2008 from Gympie, Queensland, The Amity Affliction have landed four No. 1 albums, with

“Chasing Ghosts” (in 2012), “Let The Ocean Take Me” (2014), “This Could Be Heartbreak” (2016) and “Misery” (2018).

Their eighth and latest album, 2023’s “Not Without My Ghosts,” opened at No. 2 on the ARIA Chart, for their seventh top 10 appearance.

“Not Without My Ghosts” was nominated for best hard rock or heavy metal album at the 2023 ARIAs, one of six career nods in that category, and was shortlisted for best record at the 2024 Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards.