Tone Deaf and Amrap are back in 2025, bringing you the best Australian music finds from community radio music directors and presenters.

Got music? Get it on Amrap – it’s how community stations find and play local artists. You can also hear the freshest tracks championed by community radio on the Community Radio Plus App, bringing stations from across the country into one place.

Amrap’s airplay tracking just got an upgrade. Airplay (formerly Airplay Search) is now in your Amrap artist account, giving artists who’ve uploaded music since November 1st, 2024, real-time airplay data powered by Music Recognition Technology (MRT) across the entire community radio network.

This week, RTRFM presenter Matt Perrett selects their must-listen local tunes playing on community radio right now.

RTRFM’s Matt Perrett’s Amrap Picks

Angie Colman – “Dog”

Boorloo/Perth singer-songwriter Angie Colman is halfway to releasing her first album — literally. She’s put out “Dog” from Part 1 of How Do I Make My Life Slow Down?, her forthcoming debut album. It’s a dynamic and emotive cut of grunge infused folk rock that’ll heal broken hearts and have any punter swaying at a gig or in their bedroom.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Dubbin’ Darryl – “Fattybombah”

WA’s dubwise wanderer Dubbin’ Darryl is back with Delights, a rich new offering steeped in shimmering psychedelia, sun-soaked rhythms, and deep instrumental soul to warm your bones as winter’s grip tightens around so-called Australia. Glowing with Daryl’s joyful energy, “Fattybobmbah” epitomises this, pulsing with dub bass lines, lazy horn lines, and madcap sound effects transported from Jamaica to his shed in Witchcliff, a suburb of Perth.

Blood Knows – “Dog Play”

It’s been a while between drinks for Boorloo/Perth musician Blood Knows — his last release was the balearic leaning Mood Swim in 2022. “Dog Play”, taken from his new EP Ivy’s Trip, pushes into misty and liminal alt-pop threading wavering synth pads with 90s-indebted breakbeats.

Chiseko – “Santa Monica”

Hip-house is back with a 21st century club sheen to it, and you only need to listen to Chiseko’s celebratory single “Santa Monica” to know it. The delightfully off-kilter bounce to this silky four-to-four beat complements Chsieko’s flow perfectly on this one, and he sits the pocket just right.

Mama Kin Spender – “Arrows”



Known for their raw, percussive energy and soaring harmonies, Mama Kin Spender is the collaborative project of Mama Kin and Dingo Spender — long-time friends and creative partners — fusing garage rock, soul, and folk on their latest single arrows. The track hits like a truck and explores drifting apart in relationships yet somehow aching to connect. It sets the stage for a very exciting 2026 album.

Boox Kid – “Post Card”

Every Boox Kid release this year has been irresistible. The Boorloo/Perth artist has extended summer well past its expiry date via a couple indie-pop tracks like “Postcard”, where he ruminates on love vs distance in a very, very breezy, sun-soaked manner.

Ullah – “If I Were a Fish”

Since 2021, Ullah has been playing around Perth/Boorloo and Fremantle/Walyalup, supporting prominent international and local acts and honing a voice that lays bare fragility and emotion. “If I Were a Fish” doesn’t literally dwell on the possibility of entering the ocean, but instead is a heart wrenching indie rock tale of accepting promises that can’t be kept in and morphing yourself using unconditional love. Big feelings meet guitar riffs, what more could you want?