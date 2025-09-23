Tone Deaf and Amrap are back in 2025, bringing you the best Australian music finds from community radio music directors and presenters.

This week, 3RRR’s Simon Wrinkler selects their must-listen local tunes playing on community radio right now.

3RRR’s Simon Wrinkler Amrap Picks

Bumpy – “Maambakoort”

Proud Noongar woman and Triple R broadcaster Bumpy, who presents Pebbles with Emmy every Sunday, continues building towards her debut album Kanana with “Maambakoort”. The Naarm/Melbourne soul artist layers her voice through contemporary R&B production.

Bumpy shares: “’Maambakoort’ means ocean. This song narrates the way I felt when I entered the saltwater on my country. It felt powerful. It felt dramatic. The wind swirled around me and the light broke through the clouds. It felt like it recognised me. The water connects me to my Ancestors who also swam in those oceans, connecting me to my past, present and future generations. Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between. “I wanted it to be grand like that encounter and the instrumentation to sound like the rumbling and crashing ocean. This track features the choir and specifically my siblings Emmy, Ben and Dan singing language in the climax of the song. It really highlighted the impact of language learning and that with every new word I learn and pass on, affects all the people around me.” Harvey Sutherland (ft. Vicky Farewell) – “Remember” Local producer Harvey Sutherland teams up with Californian artist Vicky Farewell for “Remember”, a hypnotic slice of 2-step that drifts on weightless production and Lovers Rock-inspired rhythms. The track’s lifted from his upcoming second album Debt. Sutherland sent the beat to Farewell, who’s signed to Mac DeMarco’s imprint, and she responded with vocals that feel both airy and decisive — perfectly suited to the Dubwise textures and minimal approach. Crown and Country – “Karnawuru (First Light)” “Karnawuru (First Light)” emerges from the extraordinary collaboration between Warlpiri philosopher Wanta Jampijinpa Pawu-Kurlpurlurnu, his father Jerry Jangala Patrick OAM, and producer Marc ‘Monkey’ Peckham. From their 15-year creative relationship working on Lajamanu’s innovative Milpirri Festival comes this track — part of an album that translates deep intergenerational knowledge into an immersive sonic experience. Jerry Jangala’s traditional Jukurrpa (Dreaming) songs anchor the work in ceremony, while his son’s philosophical teachings weave through Monkey’s hypnotic dub-infused grooves.

Inspired by early 2000s Berlin electronica meets minimal dub techno, the production creates a brooding, meditative soundscape that mirrors the vastness of the Tanami Desert. The track captures years of recorded conversations between Wanta and Monkey, offering listeners an intimate perspective on cultural exchange and the shared heritage of Country. Georgia Knight – “Desire”