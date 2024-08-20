Tone Deaf and Amrap are continuing in 2024 to ask music directors or presenters at some of the finest community stations around Australia to share their best Australian music finds discovered on amrap.org.au.

If you haven’t got your music on Amrap, what are you waiting for? Community radio uses Amrap to source Australian music for airplay.

Anyone can discover all the great Australian music championed by community radio on the Community Radio Plus App, featuring the diverse range of community radio stations nationwide in one handy spot.

This week, Simon Winkler at Melbourne’s Triple R contributes with a list of Australian music from community radio you should be listening to right now.

Simon Winkler’s Community Picks

Nairobi-born, Adelaide-based artist Elsy Wameyo releases “Conquer,” a vibrant single from her upcoming debut album, Saint Sinner. The track features collaborator Ywaya Tajiri, blending playful horns and lapping rhythms with an irresistible melodic motif. Wameyo’s upbeat lyrics showcase resilience and wordplay, exploring themes of self-worth and overcoming challenges.