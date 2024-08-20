Tone Deaf and Amrap are continuing in 2024 to ask music directors or presenters at some of the finest community stations around Australia to share their best Australian music finds discovered on amrap.org.au.
If you haven’t got your music on Amrap, what are you waiting for? Community radio uses Amrap to source Australian music for airplay.
Anyone can discover all the great Australian music championed by community radio on the Community Radio Plus App, featuring the diverse range of community radio stations nationwide in one handy spot.
This week, Simon Winkler at Melbourne’s Triple R contributes with a list of Australian music from community radio you should be listening to right now.
Simon Winkler’s Community Picks
Nairobi-born, Adelaide-based artist Elsy Wameyo releases “Conquer,” a vibrant single from her upcoming debut album, Saint Sinner. The track features collaborator Ywaya Tajiri, blending playful horns and lapping rhythms with an irresistible melodic motif. Wameyo’s upbeat lyrics showcase resilience and wordplay, exploring themes of self-worth and overcoming challenges.
Naarm-based musician Michael Beach unveils “The Sea,” a new single featuring the talents of Mick Turner (Dirty Three) on guitar and Joe Talia on drums. This collaborative effort offers an intriguing taste of Beach’s forthcoming album, promising a rich sonic landscape from these experienced musicians.
Party Dozen – “The Big Man Upstairs”
Sydney’s noisy duo Party Dozen announce their new album, Crime in Australia, with the single “The Big Man Upstairs.” This track reveals a softer, sweeter side of the band, with a nod to vintage shoegaze. The accompanying video uses documentary footage to tell the story of Joh Bjelke-Petersen’s controversial rule in Queensland, adding a layer of socio-political commentary to the music.
Multi-award-winning Yorta Yorta, Dja Dja Wurrung, Kalkadoon and Yirendali artist MISS KANINNA releases the fiery single “Dawg in Me” from her debut EP, KANINNA. Inspired by artists like DMX and Leikeli47, the track combines Miss Kaninna’s unrelenting bars with YAOB’s Reggaetón-influenced production.
The song serves as a defiant statement against those challenging her human rights, showcasing her unapologetic attitude and raw talent.
Emma Russack – “That’s Not Free”
Emma Russack’s “That’s Not Free” is a poignant single from her sixth album, About the Girl. Produced with long-time collaborator John Lee, the song delves into post-relationship reflections and the futility of trying to “win” in romantic conflicts. Russack’s songwriting reaches new heights, merging plain-spoken disclosures with mordant humor against a backdrop of spectral, spacious sound.
Melbourne dance-punk sextet Gut Health announce their debut album, Stiletto, with the single “Cool Moderator.” The track features layered percussion, atypically-used guitars, and samples from a ’90s drum machine. Gut Health recontextualize chaos, discomfort, and anxiety through strong rhythms and grooves, creating an irresistibly danceable sound that pushes the boundaries of punk and electronic music.
Cong Josie releases “Hot Hot Motor,” the second single from his upcoming album, Moto Zone. This track blends post-industrial boogie with rock ‘n’ roll influences, featuring Johnny Cayn’s skronking saxophone. Described as a “Mad Max Saga”,” the song tells a cautionary tale about living on high-octane thrills, referencing David Essex and Elvis Presley while showcasing Cong’s croons and wild-man screams.