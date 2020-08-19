Last week, Evanescence released their latest single ‘Use My Voice’, an empowering anthem encouraging listeners to speak out against injustice.

The track, features a soaring chorus with contributions from Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale, Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless, Sharon den Adel of Within Temptation, and violinist Lindsey Stirling.

It arrived with the announcement of a campaign of the same name launched in collaboration with HeadCount, a non-partisan, non-profit voter registration organization. The organisation aims to encourage US Citizens to register to vote.

“This year is going to be more complicated than normal because of Covid,” Lee revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone. “Every state has different rules for registering and voting, and things will be different because of the pandemic. It doesn’t have to be overwhelming. UseMyVoice.org is a neatly organized place where you can easily find out how to vote safely in your state, when to get your absentee ballot sent in by, even who the candidates are and a little about them. Our hope is to empower people with this information.”

Now, in an interview with Billboard, Lee has opened up about why she decided it was time to take a more outspoken political stance.

“That song has been bubbling in the background for me for a couple of years,” Amy Lee shared.

“I’ve never really… spoken politically, or made any real statement about what I believe and what’s going on, because I don’t like to divide the fans. I want the music to be our free place where we can all have something in common. But sometimes things are just right and wrong, and you have feelings that can’t be held back. And if I’m gonna be true to myself and my music, like I always have been, then I have to say what’s heavy on my heart.”

Evanescence are set to release their fifth studio album, The Bitter Truth, later this year. The album marks their first new music in nearly a decade.

In an interview last year, Amy Lee revealed that the forthcoming record will hark back to their 2006 effort The Open Door, “I listen to our new music every day,” she shared.

“I’m absolutely living in it. This is always the case for me, really, but I’m in the centre of the zone right now, watching the picture take shape and swimming inside every new piece as it appears. I can’t wait for you to hear it.