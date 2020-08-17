Over quarantine, Evanescence guitarist Jen Majura has been sharing mini covers to YouTube as part of her “One-Minute Jam” series.

For the latest instalment, Majura has enlisted the help of Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain and Whitesnake guitarist Joel Hoektstra to record a cover of Sir Paul McCartney’s 1973 James Bond theme song, ‘Live And Let Die’.

“Please give it up for this week’s phenomenal 1min jammers,” Majura wrote. “Iron Maiden’s very own Nicko McBrain on drums and Whitesnake’s Joel Hoekstra on guitar! We gathered digitally to jam the ultimate ’73 classic ‘Live and let die’ for you – hope you’ll enjoy!”

Check out Evanescence, Iron Maiden and Whitesnake cover ‘Live and Let Die’

These past few months have seen a bunch of artist’s collaborate on a series of quarantine-friendly covers. Earlier this month members of My Chemical Romance, Bruce Springsteen & The E-Street Band, Hatebreed, and the Dillinger Escape Plan delivered a riotous cover of Misfits beloved cut, ‘Earth A.D.’ as part of Two Minutes to Late Night.

A series that also saw Primus bassist Les Claypool, Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher, Tool drummer Danny Carey, Coheed and Cambria frontman Claudio Sanchez and Mutoid Man guitarist Stephen Brodsky delivered a blistering cover of Rush track ‘Anthem’.

Last week, Evanescence released ‘Use My Voice’, the third single form their forthcoming album, The Bitter Truth.

In an interview last year, Amy Lee revealed that the forthcoming record will hark back to their 2006 effort The Open Door, “I listen to our new music every day,” Lee shared.

“I’m absolutely living in it. This is always the case for me, really, but I’m in the centre of the zone right now, watching the picture take shape and swimming inside every new piece as it appears. I can’t wait for you to hear it.

“It’s dark and heavy. It’s also got moments of weird and sparse. A little bit of everything. Definitely some Open Door vibes but not the same.”